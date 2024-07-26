Leaders from Australia, New Zealand, and Canada have issued a statement condemning the ongoing Israeli bombings of Gaza.

The prime ministers from the three countries -- Christopher Luxon, Anthony Albanese and Justin Trudeau -- issued the joint statement Friday afternoon urging world leaders to try and restore peace in the region which is facing an unprecedented catastrophe.

"The situation in Gaza is catastrophic," the statement read, per News.co.au. "The human suffering is unacceptable. It cannot continue."

The statement stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire and the delivery of humanitarian aid. While the trio firmly condemned the Hamas attack in Gaza on Oct. 7, they urged both parties to de-escalate the tension to prevent further loss of innocent lives, stating that the furtherance of violence would bring deadlier consequences.

"We remain unequivocal in our condemnation of Hamas for the atrocities of October 7 and ongoing acts of terror. Hamas must lay down its arms and release all hostages. We see no role for Hamas in the future governance of Gaza," the statement read.

The joint statement came a day after United States' President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris urged Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was on a visit to the U.S., to agree to a ceasefire.

The world leaders called on Hamas to "lay down their arms" and release all hostages, while also discouraging the group's aspirations to play a role in Gaza's future administration.

Palestinian health authorities have recorded a total of 39,000 casualties in Gaza linked to Israel's ground operations, which began in October last year. At least 2.3 million residents were displaced from their homes and forced into shelters as a result of the conflict, prompting world leaders to ask Israel to "listen to the concerns of the international community" -- concerns they had largely ignored.