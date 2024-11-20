India head into a hotly anticipated five-Test showdown against Australia starting in Perth on Friday wounded by their first home series loss in 12 years and with a point to prove.

But questions also surround the hosts, who have been casting around trying to find a successor to fill the considerable shoes of retired opener David Warner.

India's embarrassing 3-0 defeat to New Zealand last month was marked by repeated batting collapses, with mainstays Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma a shadow of their former selves.

With ageing spin king Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also under pressure, the series against Pat Cummins' men is a chance to prove the doubters wrong -- or will add fuel to claims this India side is past its sell-by date.

Australian legend Ricky Ponting stirred the pot last week by questioning whether Kohli and Rohit should still be selected after both averaged just 15 against New Zealand.

That prompted a biting response from India coach Gautam Gambhir, who staunchly defended them and asked: "What does Ponting have to do with Indian cricket?

"More importantly, I have got no concerns whatsoever for Virat and Rohit," he added, calling them "incredibly tough men".

"I feel there's a lot of hunger, especially after what has happened in the last series."

Former India coach Ravi Shastri also jumped to the defence of Kohli, who has managed just one half-century across his last five Test matches.

"Well, the king is back in his territory," he said, referring to the 36-year-old's exceptional record in Australia, where he has scored six centuries and averages 54.08.

It appears Rohit is likely to miss the opening Test at Perth Stadium following the birth of his second child, with Jasprit Bumrah assuming the captaincy.

KL Rahul or Abhimanyu Easwaran are in line to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, while number three Shubman Gill is also a major doubt after reportedly fracturing his thumb.

The visitors are without injured pace bowler Mohammed Shami, with Bumrah leading an attack expected to feature two others from Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana or Nitesh Reddy.

Aside from the fate of some senior players, the series could decide the finalists of the World Test Championship.

The hosts need to win five of their remaining seven Tests this cycle to be assured of a place in the June decider at Lord's. India must win the series at least 4-0.

While India are under the gun they have a proud record in Australia, winning the last two Test series to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Such is the rivalry that the series has been boosted to five Tests for the first time since the 1991-92 summer, putting it on a par with the Ashes in duration.

After Perth, they move to Adelaide for a day-nighter, before heading to the Gabba at Brisbane, then Melbourne and Sydney.

"We've lost the (last) two series against them (in Australia), so this is a big one," Australia skipper Cummins said.

"We feel like our team's in a really good place, so we've got no reason why we shouldn't perform really well."

Australia, who have not played a Test since their 2-0 series win in New Zealand in February, have their own issues with star all-rounder Cameron Green out for the series after undergoing back surgery.

Mitchell Marsh will fill the void as the fourth pace option alongside Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, with Australian groundsmen traditionally preparing lively pitches.

Spinner Nathan Lyon will again be their foil, looking to add to his 530 wickets in his 130th Test.

The biggest headache for the hosts has been finding a replacement for Warner as Usman Khawaja's opening partner.

While Steve Smith initially stepped into the role, he will revert to his usual number four, behind Marnus Labuschagne.

After a "bat-off" in two recent Australia A games, uncapped South Australia captain Nathan McSweeney got the nod despite only ever opening once before at first-class level.

Chief selector George Bailey is confident the 25-year-old can handle the scrutiny and the Indian attack.

"I don't think it's a huge adjustment to go from three to opening," said Bailey.

"He's a very organised, composed player at the crease and think he's got a game that will really suit Test cricket."