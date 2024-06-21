The government's plan to outlaw the export of live sheep from Western Australia has found the support of a federal investigation -- a controversial step that is certain to escalate the long-running argument between animal welfare and commercial interests.

The inquiry's proposal, which backs the measure and calls for more money for the impacted industries, has prompted strong responses from lobbying groups and rural communities. This ruling is being hailed by animal rights activists, who have long pushed for stronger laws in the trade, and it coincides with passionate demonstrations and gatherings by those opposed to the prohibition, ABC reported.

A government committee led by MP Meryl Swanson suggested outlawing the seaborne export of live sheep from Australia beginning in May 2028. If elected, the Coalition intends to overturn the ruling. Enacting the legislation, providing financing to impacted companies, and working with the government during the transition are among the recommendations, according to the Australian Associated Press (AAP).

"The time has come to transition away from this trade. Like all transitions, it will not be without pain, but the outcome will provide industry with long-term certainty in line with community expectations," Swanson told AAP.

Coalition Members of Parliament supported the live export business in a dissenting report, pointing to strict animal welfare regulations.

"Any transition package proposed in this bill will be rejected by WA farmers and industry supply chain participants who believe the live sheep export industry is not only viable, but a growing industry," the report said, according to AAP.

"The live sheep export trade by sea is a rebounding and growing trade that government chooses to deny at the peril of Australia's reputation as a valued and reliable trading partner."

The inquiry's deputy chair, Rick Wilson, criticized the procedure, saying it was rushed since Labor made up the majority of the committee. He said that there was scant evidence to support the restriction on live sheep exports, particularly from veterinarians who haven't handled livestock on board a ship. Farmers protested against the prohibition throughout the three-week investigation, which included hearings in Canberra and Western Australia.

WA farmers are protesting the planned prohibition on the export of live sheep, claiming that the government investigation was biased. Seeking Senate support, they cite industry worries about inquiry fairness and community support in a dissenting report that calls for Senate scrutiny.