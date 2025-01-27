Emirates has announced the introduction of premium economy seats on its Brisbane-Dubai flights, operating on routes EK434 and EK435 three times a week.

The services, starting Feb. 1, will include special amenities in the Economy Class, such as a curated wine list, which will be served in fine glassware, News.com.au reported.

Brisbane will become the third city in the airline's Australian network to offer Premium Economy seats, which are already available on flights between Sydney or Melbourne and Dubai.

This comes as more and more Australians are inclining toward high-end travel.

Emirates, however, is reconsidering offering premium economy seats as a reward option for frequent flyers due to their immense popularity. Clark said that Emirates' data from the past two years shows that premium economy seats are in high demand and, therefore, cannot be made available for redemption using loyalty points, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

"We've got first-hand experience that the premium leisure is now ripping ahead," Emirates President Sir Tim Clark said, as passengers were willing to pay more for wider, more comfortable seats, better food, and entertainment.

Emirates is increasing the number of premium economy flights it offers to and from Australia. Premium economy seats are currently available on roughly one-third of the airline's 77 weekly flights. To give more travelers the chance to travel in premium economy, Emirates intends to raise this percentage to 50% of all flights by the end of March, the airline said.