South Korean tech giant LG has confirmed that its fully transparent Signature OLED T will debut in Australia later this year, with a price tag that's likely to surpass AU$80,000.

Unveiled at the CES tech conference in Las Vegas, this high-end television is one of the most innovative pieces of tech to come out of the consumer electronics sector in recent years.

At the CES 2024, both LG and its rival Samsung had made headlines as they revealed their own concepts for transparent TVs, reported News.com.

Design meets functionality

The Signature OLED T is a 77-inch marvel encased in a sleek metal frame. With its transparent screen, the TV resembles a high-tech fish tank -- except it is much cooler and far more sophisticated.

When powered off, the display goes completely see-through, offering the option to either blend into the surroundings or cycle through beautiful images like a digital picture frame.

When turned on, users can choose to keep the transparent effect or trigger a blind from the back of the TV, which converts the display into a traditional screen.

As TV sets continue to grow in size, this transparent design offers a solution to the problem of unsightly black screens dominating your wall when the TV is off.

AI-powered entertainment

LG has partnered with Microsoft to incorporate Copilot AI technology, enhancing the TV's capabilities. Branded as "affectionate intelligence," LG's AI offers a more personalized experience.

The TV can recognize different household members, recommend content tailored to their preferences, adjust the volume when a viewer grumbles about sound, and respond to voice prompts to change settings.

LG options for those on a budget

If the AU$80,000 price tag of the Signature OLED T is too steep, don't worry—LG has more affordable options.

The QNED range now offers models up to 100 inches and is completely wireless, except for the power cord. These models connect to the LG Zero Connect Box, which allows users to plug in all their cables without needing a direct connection to the TV.

Additionally, LG's premium OLED evo G5 models are powered by the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2. These TVs promise exceptional OLED picture quality, with perfect blacks, superior brightness, and advanced processing capabilities.

Samsung's AI innovations

Not to be outdone, Samsung also launched its Vision AI at CES 2024. Samsung's Vision AI promises to enhance the viewing experience by offering "personal AI-powered screens."

In practical terms, this means your TV could generate custom AI-created wallpapers based on your prompts, live translate subtitles, such as commentary for overseas sports broadcasts, and provide detailed information about the shows and stars you're watching.

While Samsung's MicroLED transparent TV was also showcased, the company has stated that it has no plans to release this model for home use.