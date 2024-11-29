Over the years, Black Friday has become one of the much-awaited shopping days of the year, during which people search far and wide for the best bargains, both online and offline.

However, it is also the period during which scams skyrocket, as criminals target shoppers to defraud them through fake online stores, phishing emails, and counterfeit payment schemes, etc., ABC News reported.

Speaking about such crimes, ANZ scams portfolio lead Ruth Talalla said, "Scammers often exploit popular shopping events like Black Friday, hoping to take advantage of individuals focused on securing a bargain."

Meanwhile, National Australia Bank (NAB) revealed that debit and credit card scams were at their highest levels in November.

"The Black Friday-Cyber Monday period gives criminals two opportunities to rip people off in quick succession," NAB group investigations executive Chris Sheehan said. "One when Aussies are shopping the sales and another when they're waiting for packages to be delivered. They tailor the scam to what's happening and what's on people's minds."

Here are some points to keep in mind before making online purchases:



Ensure you have the correct domain name

Check reviews and make sure they are authentic

If deals look too good to be true, they most probably are

Payment requests via cryptocurrency or wire transfers are red flags

Here are some of the Australian platforms that are providing great deals to people who love exotic luxury travel packages at unbelievably affordable prices during the holiday season.

Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia is giving up to 30% off flights to well-known domestic and foreign locations. The starting fares are AU$405 to Queenstown and AU$49 to Byron Bay. Travel from Jan. 6 through Sept. 18, 2025, is covered by the deal.

Expedia Australia

Expedia Australia is leading the way with incredible savings of 30% or more on global stays, available until Dec. 15, 2025.

Camplify

Customers can save AU$100 on camper rentals in Australia with Camplify by entering the coupon "BLACKFRI."

Contiki

Contiki is offering a discount of up to 25% on trips to all six continents for travel between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2025.

TravelManagers Australia

Exclusive offers are available from TravelManagers Australia in a few select locations, such as Japan, Cambodia, and Fiji. Extra perks like free meals and travel credits are included in these packages.