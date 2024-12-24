Bendigo Bank's online services, including its phone app and e-banking, faced an hours-long outage on Christmas Eve, before being restored by 12:30 p.m.

The bank said in a statement Tuesday morning that Osko payments were also affected due to the outage. However, cards, ATMs, branch services, and incoming payments remained operational, reported The Guardian.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience," the bank said. "We appreciate your patience while we work to restore service and understand this is a busy time of year for all," it said.

After a three-hour outage, the bank's e-banking and app services were back up and running around 12:30 pm, News.com.au reported.

Bendigo Bank thanked clients for their patience and expressed regret for the inconvenience. There were still some problems, though, such as a business owner being forced to register a new e-banking account since they couldn't access their existing one.

Followers of Bendigo's Facebook page flocked to its comment section to vent their frustration about the outage. The post about the Christmas Eve outage garnered 300 comments in just an hour, with people complaining about facing regular issues with online banking.

"This is happening more and more with the Bendigo Bank app," one user wrote. "I've banked with Bendigo for around 30 years and I'm seriously considering changing banks because I've been caught without app access so many times now."

Another user wrote: "I am in a country town where they don't have a [branch] so I am stuck." Another said they were in the same situation: "If I don't do the [trek] to town soon there won't be a Christmas lunch in this house."