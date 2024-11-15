The Australian Workers Union (AWU) has urged the Albanese administration to implement a measure that grants all workers a two-month long service leave, irrespective of tenure.

The AWU-proposed long service leave policy, otherwise named "portable," aimed to overhaul the existing system that based paid leave on an employee's tenure, News.com.au reported.

Australia's long service leave entitles employees to receive 2-13 weeks' paid leave after 10 years of service with a single employer, varying by state or territory, with the provision for employees to receive a proportionate (pro-rata) payment for unused leave entitlements when they leave their job.

"While secure, long-term employment was once the norm for most, millions are now in insecure work," the AWU resolution stated. "22 per cent of Australian workers are in casual roles. Many AWU industries are highly casualised ... for AWU members and millions of others in insecure work, the prospect of qualifying for statutory LSL is remote at best," 7News reported.

"Less than a quarter of all workers have been with their employer for over 10 years and 11% don't expect to remain in their current role for another year."

As part of the scheme, all employers would make contributions to employees' long-service leave accounts. An employee would retain the contributions made by their company, even if they switch jobs. After ten years, the money would be collected and be distributed, covering a two-month lull. All workers -- casual, part-time, and full-time -- in every industry would be covered by this uniform program.

During a national conference of the AWU in Perth this week, the union stressed that the employee rights should be updated to reflect the current work environment.

"Now is the time, with a federal Labor government prepared to roll out sensible, fair minded industrial relations reform, to see a portable Long Service Leave scheme cemented into our workplace rights," AWU national secretary Paul Farrow said.

"With Same Job Same Pay laws taken care of in the Albanese government's first term, what better way to begin a second term than with an innovative reform like this."