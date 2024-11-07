Australia's national intelligence chief has sounded an alarm about an "emerging axis" of countries supporting Russia in its brutal invasion of Ukraine, cautioning that the strategic development was "profoundly troubling" for the Western countries supporting Kyiv.

Speaking at the Raisina Downunder conference in Canberra, Andrew Shearer, Director-General of the Office of National Intelligence, said the nexus, which included China, Iran, and North Korea, warranted thorough evaluation, Reuters reported.

Naming North Korea and China as the main pillars of the Axis, Shearer stated that Moscow's ongoing aggression has been made possible largely by Beijing's consistent diplomatic and economic support.

"The massive provision by China of dual-use assistance to Putin, and economic support and diplomatic support is keeping Putin's army in the field in Ukraine, killing innocent Ukrainians just as surely as if they were providing artillery ammunition and missiles," Shearer said.

The three states share a common disdain for the U.S. and the global order it upholds, and have rallied their support for Russia, with Iran supplying Russia with substantial military aid support including the advanced precision-guided Sahed drones, missiles, and combat troops. Per the Reuters report, around 10,000 North Korean troops were mobilized to Russia to join its offensive against Ukraine.

Although North Korean troops were training in Russia, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has not made it clear that they were taking part in the conflict. Austin did, however, note that it would be a "very, very serious issue" that might have repercussions in Asia as well as Europe if they participated in combat or combat support operations against Ukraine.