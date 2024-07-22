The Royal Australian Navy has successfully fired the Naval Strike Missile from HMAS Sydney during Exercise RIMPAC 2024, a large-scale Pacific exercise held in July every year. With the event, the Navy notched up its defense portfolio and strike capabilities.

Conducted off the coast of Hawaii, the missile launch stood as a testament to the country's growing weaponry. The missile, which replaces the ageing Harpoon system missile, underscores the collaboration between the Australian Government, Defense industry partners, and international allies, Global Security reported.

The Australian Navy's objective of enhancing the lethality and survivability of its surface ships can be best served by the missile, The Leader reported.

"This collaboration between Defense and industry partner Kongsberg Defense Australia, along with local Australian companies such as Marand, Aerobond, Australian Precision Technologies, Nupress Group, Axiom Precision Manufacturing and Stahl Metall, demonstrates the Australian Government's commitment to working with defense industry to accelerate enhanced lethality capability integration," Pat Conroy, Minister for Defense Industry, said in a statement.

"The National Defense Strategy outlined a strategy of denial as the cornerstone of Defense planning to prevent any potential adversary from succeeding in coercing Australia through force, while supporting regional security and prosperity.

The collaboration and quick integration of the Naval Strike Missile was commended by Defense Industry Minister Pat Conroy, who noted that it establishes Australia as a leader in maritime defense technology.

Mr. Conroy declared that the purchase of more than 200 Tomahawk land assault cruise missiles will get funding exceeding $1.3 billion.

"This is all about giving us a modern Navy capable of deterring aggression in our region," he said.

Exercises such as RIMPAC were important theatres to test new missiles, he added.

It's not often that you get to fire a missile at an actual target," he said.

"We obviously won't go into too much detail but my advice from the navy was it was a very successful test firing and it gives us one of the most advanced anti-ship missiles in the world."