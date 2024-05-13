Pro-Palestine demonstrators were sent a warning by the Australian National University (ANU) after reports surfaced of offensive Nazi symbols being used during a Zoom meeting hosted by the Students' Association.

An ANU spokesperson told SkyNews.com.au that the university has taken disciplinary actions against those students found to have violated the university's guidelines.

"For privacy reasons, ANU cannot provide specific comments or details regarding investigations of alleged misconduct or disciplinary action undertaken by the University," the spokesperson said.

According to the allegations that emerged on Wednesday, two students performed a Nazi salute and impersonated Adolf Hitler. ABC said it saw reports and evidence but refrained from disclosing them due to the sensitive nature of the issue.

The students in question were immediately removed from the student association meeting and later denied the allegations, The Guardian reported. The president of the ANU Students' Association, Phoenix O'Neill, said the "University condemns and does not tolerate or condone any antisemitic conduct."

Students received a warning via email from Deputy Vice-Chancellor Grady Venville last Friday on potential disciplinary action for violating the Student Code of Conduct. She underlined the diversity, transparency, and respect important to the university, saying, "These are the key principles that we uphold as members (of) our community. Adherence to them is a prerequisite for membership in our community."

"The University is willing to work with the encampment participants," she said. "We will be contacting representatives of the encampment to talk about how we can help you carry on with your protests in a more civilized manner. I urge you to take part in these conversations."

Pro-Palestinian students are occupying Australian colleges in protest of the continuing Gaza crisis. Student organizations at four Australian universities are pledging to stay on campus until their demands for divestment from businesses benefiting from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are satisfied, after being inspired by similar actions at American colleges.