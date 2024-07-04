Apprentices in priority trades across Australia now stand eligible for up to AU$10,000 in support payment, aimed at addressing the longstanding issue of skilled worker shortages.

The federal government started releasing the Australian Apprenticeship Training Support subsidy on July 1 to those involved in high-demand occupations to receive $5,000 in four installments over 2 years.

Furthermore, the eligible full-time apprentices working in clean energy industries are entitled to receive up to $10,000 (and $5,000 for part-timers), as part of the New Energy Apprenticeship Support Payment, 9 News reports.

But those thinking that they can receive up to $15,000 in subsidy money should take note that there is a set provision for applying only once.

The range of occupations the government deemed as high priority include aged care workers, arborists, bakers, and beauty therapists, according to the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations (DEWR). The mammoth financial support will be rolled out to encourage more hiring in these crucial sectors, according to 7 News.

The benefits of the program will also be extended to employers who may get up to $5,000 in exchange for employing a full-time apprentice enrolled in a training program to fill a position that is prioritized by the government.

"It's available where employers can provide apprentices with meaningful exposure, experience and work in clean energy," DEWR told 7 News in a statement. "It provides employers with up to $5,000 in the first year of an apprenticeship, paid over two installments."

The Australian Apprenticeships website has published further details regarding eligibility and application processes, while the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations website has a detailed list of priority jobs.