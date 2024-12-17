Australians are making a bold statement through fashion with the color red this year, a recent report has revealed.

According to Afterpay's latest "Afterpaid" report, clothing, and fashion items such as crocs, trainers, leggings, and loungewear were flying off the shelves, with red items seeing a 24% jump from 2023.

However, beneath the laid-back layers, Australians also revealed a sultry side, with a penchant for sophisticated and seductive styles that added a touch of glamour to their wardrobes. The report highlighted that lace skirts saw a 63% increase in sales, while bubble dresses exploded by a whopping 575%, News.com.au reported.

Other noteworthy trends included a 164% increase in kitten heels and a 231% increase in Adidas Sambas sales. Based on 29 million transactions from Jan. 1 to Oct. 30, these results offer a thorough overview of Australian consumers' purchasing patterns in 2024.

In 2024, Australians' spending patterns showed a move toward modern conveniences, informal attire, and adventures. Sales of cozy apparel, smart devices, and outdoor gear also increased, but experiences, such as events and hotel stays, topped the list, per the report.

"This year's Afterpaid 2024 data not only highlights a nostalgic journey but also shows how Australians are prioritizing experiences and comfort, reflecting a unique blend of past and present in their purchasing decisions. Iconic throwbacks like press-on nails and Crocs made a major comeback, while Aussies also splurged on real-life moments, experiences tickets dominating Afterpay's top purchases of the year," said Afterpay Trends Expert Amanda Shannahan-Moore said.

Block, the parent company of Afterpay, is a U.S.-based internet giant that is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and has a massive market capitalization of over $95 billion after acquiring Afterpay in 2022.