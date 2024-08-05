Social media platform X has come under flak for suspending the account of Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) for more than 24 hours from Sunday morning.

The agency alleged that its account was "report bombed by pro-nuclear groups" to suppress its dissenting views on nuclear energy.

Before being reinstated Monday, a note on the environment charity's X account @AusConsservation said that "after careful review" it was suspended for breaking "X Rules."

The contentious ban of the charity's account on X has led to significant backlash, The Guardian reported.

The suspension followed an increase in posts about nuclear issues, with several groups such as the conservation charity Friends of the Earth calling the move "ridiculous," and adding that "no environmental group is safe from censorship here."

Greg Jericho, an economist at The Australia Institute, called the act an "absolute disgrace."

His sentiments were echoed by environmentalist Jon Dee on his X account. "What has@AusConservation posted that is more offensive than the ongoing Nazi content on this platform?" he wrote.

The ACF had launched a series of posts to highlight the potential dangers of nuclear power after the coalition government announced its plans to install seven new nuclear plants. ACF Director of Engagement, Jane Gardner, explained that the organization's increased focus on nuclear issues was a direct result of these recent political developments.

"ACF has received another suspension on X for no reason," Gardiner wrote on her account.

"I believe we're being report bombed by pro-nuclear groups. This is not isolated: factual nuclear info from @renew_economy & @climatecouncil has also been removed from Facebook and TikTok recently. We are under attack."

Last week, a Facebook post by The Driven, describing a recent pricing battle for electric cars, was taken down due to claims that it violated community standards.

Reacting to the removal of the article, Federal Energy and Climate minister Chris Bowen had said Meta was suppressing an accurate news report, according to Renew Economy.