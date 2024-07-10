Australian health experts have cautioned parents to stay vigilant about flu symptoms in children, as there has been an uptick in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza cases.

Worried that the disease can prove to be fatal among young children, experts have stressed the importance of vaccination to avert the severe symptoms. This year, a total of 118,000 Australians have been diagnosed with RSV, with children under the age of four making up 62,475 of the patients, according to the National Communicable Disease Surveillance Dashboard (NCDSD).

The number of RSV cases in recent times has not been made public, but New South Wales health officials are alerting the public to the possibility of an elevated RSV season. RSV activity peaked earlier this year, but dropped by late June, News.co.au reported.

Nicola Spurrier, chief public health officer, stressed that influenza and RSV are enduring risks. She said, "Our flu cases are surging dramatically. .. They look like they will be higher than the last two years and there's no evidence of them plateauing at the moment.

"The other virus that we are always concerned about is RSV and that's also with an upward trajectory and, again, no sign of plateauing."

"When we look at the number of people hospitalised, it's almost 50 percent children for the flu and RSV combined ... and that's very concerning because little, tiny babies are very vulnerable," she said.

Spurrier issued a stark warning that RSV and the flu can bring fatal consequences for young children.

"Kids get really sick – we have to give them oxygen, we have to give them fluids, we might have to put a drip in – and it's very stressful for parents.

"And the worst-case scenario, unfortunately, is it can be fatal for your little bub."

Authorities accelerated PCR testing in the wake of the situation, which uncovered many RSV cases earlier dismissed as common cold. Dr. Daniel Byrne, an Adelaide GP, insisted on accurate diagnosis, especially for the severe cases, and the benefit of quick testing in directing care and minimizing side effects. Even while this is alarming, faster identification of the condition allows for better care, especially in vulnerable groups.