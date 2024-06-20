Just one day after Chinese Premier Li Qiang left Australia, the country announced several measures to support Papua New Guinea's (PNG) legal system and internal security.

In response to previous claims that PNG was considering a policing pact with Beijing, the agreement was signed in Port Moresby with the objectives of combating financial crime, improving the safety of correctional institutions, and enhancing justice accessible for youth and distant areas, 9 News reported.

The agreements will be carried out by a much-discussed bilateral agreement made during Prime Minister James Marape's visit to Australia last year, as per ABC.net.au.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, and Minister of International Development Pat Conroy are among the Australian officials in Papua New Guinea for the 30th Ministerial Forum.

According to Wong, there are strong connections between the two countries. "This is the only country with whom we have this type of ministerial engagement and it reflects who we are to one another," she told a press conference. "A stronger and safer Papua New Guinea is good for PNG, Australia, and the region."

In Papua New Guinea, the statement alluded to one of the worst massacres in the country over a year ago, which claimed the lives of at least 49 persons. This terrible event brought attention to the unlawful trafficking of ammunition and guns in the area, highlighting the flow of these weapons and the risks they entail.

Ministers from Papua New Guinea and Australia announced intentions to reopen the Air Transport Wing hangar in Port Moresby. Australia is funding this facility, which will house Australian-supplied aircraft to improve logistical capabilities and fortify bilateral collaboration.

Following Australia's donation of the biggest police patrol boat to Papua New Guinea, which is intended to fight organized crime in the Torres Strait Region, PNG's Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchencko emphasized the benefits that both countries stand to gain from this security collaboration. To maintain security and stability in the region, he emphasized that both nations stand to gain by cooperating to handle trans-border criminal activity.

"A strong, resilient, safe, prosperous Papua New Guinea will equate to the same in Australia," Tkatchencko said during a bilateral meeting with Senator Wong.