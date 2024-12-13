Apple has launched its pioneering AI suite, called Apple Intelligence, which boasts unparalleled privacy settings in Australia.

The company is so confident in its security that it's issuing a $1.57 million challenge to hackers: try to breach its defenses if you can.

Australian Apple consumers will now enjoy a fistful of tech treats, ranging from Image Playground to sassy writing tools run on prompts. Image Playground will allow users to create bespoke photos to bring their imagination to life, while Image Wand will help them sketch high-quality digital pictures, according to a report by Press Start.

In addition, Apple Intelligence will introduce the ChatGPT feature directly into Siri and Writing Tools, which will allow users to generate content without switching between programs, from serious correspondence to imaginative writing.

All the new enhancements will be available on phones across iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2.

Alongside Australia, Apple Intelligence was launched in New Zealand to find its spot in the global AI space and rival the key market players. Apple's advanced AI inventory will give its gadgets an AI makeover that will elevate their offerings to a premium tier, per Forbes.

What Apple Intelligence will bring to the table