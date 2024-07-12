As several groups continue to make efforts to sway election results in western Sydney, Labor leader Anthony Albanese is urging voters, particularly in areas where Muslims predominate, to not give up on the party.

He pledged that his party was "working hard to deliver" significant reforms. "These are all measures that people care about in western Sydney and in areas like this as well," Albanese said during a visit to the LNP-held seat of Forde in south-east Queensland.

However, political heavyweights like House Speaker Tony Burke and Education Minister Jason Clare were seen to be potentially vulnerable to the issues raised by newly formed grassroots initiatives like The Muslim Vote and Muslim Votes Matter. With their support on matters like Australia's position on Gaza, these groups were gaining more traction, The Guardian reported.

In response to worries about possible electoral difficulties for Labor MPs in western Sydney, Albanese reaffirmed their dedication to regional interests. While touring the LNP-held Forde electorate seat in Queensland, Albanese emphasized the importance of policies like tax breaks, urgent care centers, and more fee-free Tafe locations for the local population.

During his Queensland tour, Albanese blasted the Greens as he introduced Rebecca Hack as Labor's Ryan candidate -- a seat that Elizabeth Watson-Brown of the Greens won in 2022. Albanese also attempted to win over Green supporters to Labor by highlighting their progressive beliefs, which he felt hadn't been sufficiently implemented.

Government Services Minister Bill Shorten underscored Labor's commitment to supporting impoverished regions in western Sydney when he said: "Our track record in western Sydney is fighting for the underdog and that won't change. ... I think Australians of Muslim heritage are not one homogenous group, just like Christians are not one homogenous group."

Former Western Australian senator Fatima Payman has parted ways with the Labor Party and declared her independent candidacy. She downplayed the likelihood that she would play a significant part in energizing Muslim voters in the next elections.

"I don't intend on doing that, but more power and strength to as many communities out there who want their voices heard," she told The Conversation's Politics podcast on Wednesday.