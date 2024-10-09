The Albanese government is embroiled in a controversy regarding its handling of a tourist visa granted to a Palestinian man who allegedly has ties to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ)--both of which are classified as terrorist outfits.

The opposition took aim at Albanese for purposely cutting short question time by 20 minutes so to avert discussion regarding the matter. In an interview with Sky News on Wednesday, Shadow Immigration Minister Dan Tehan called for greater transparency from the government when national security is involved.

The controversy erupted around a tourist visa issued to Fayez Elhasani who is understood to be staying with his daughter since July. Allegations suggest Elhasani provided refuge to Hamas militants at his art center in Gaza, the Daily Telegraph reported Wednesday.

The controversy is traced back to August when Tehan questioned the Prime Minister on the number of Australian visas granted to Palestinians fleeing Gaza were canceled, and the number of cancellations that occurred after the individuals had already arrived in Australia, The Australian had reported.

The Opposition has been pressing for answers, but Albanese insists his government followed guidelines set by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), refusing to reveal more specifics.

"He wouldn't answer that question," Mr Tehan told Sky News on Wednesday.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Elhasani's social media profile features a 2019 press conference with Hamas, PIJ, and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine members, dropping clear signs he is affiliated with Hamas' principles.

Elhasani was also reported to have been employed by the pro-Hamas Rawasi Palestine Institute which in 2023 shared a post showing rocket fire in praise of "what blessed jihad" the "Palestinian resistance."

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke defended Australia's security agencies in parliament amid questions over Elhasani's visa approval, despite alleged ties to Hamas figures, ABC reported.

The Coalition questioned Burke extensively over Gazan visa holders, particularly Elhasani, but Burke told them that no visas had been revoked since his last update.