Australian billionaire Adrian Portelli, known for his cash giveaways on social media, is now facing legal challenges after being charged by South Australian Consumer and Business Services (CBS) with multiple counts of conducting an unlawful lottery.

The 35-year-old entrepreneur has been hit with nine charges for operating an unlawful lottery. His company, Xclusive Tech Pty Ltd, which operates under the brand LMCT+, faces an additional ten similar charges, News.com reported.

LMCT+ runs a subscription-based lottery that offers prizes such as cash, cars, and homes. The charges, which span from Jan. 29, 2023, to May 16, 2024, accuse both Portelli and his company of running unlawful lotteries during this period.

The charges come just one day after Portelli made headlines for giving away AU$150,000 worth of Coles vouchers to help struggling families in western Sydney. His recent giveaway of vouchers to 1,000 Sydneysiders boosted his public image as a philanthropist.

However, Portelli's lottery business faces criticism from anti-gambling advocates, who claim he is exploiting vulnerable, low-income Australians. Critics argue that LMCT+ targets individuals who pay up to AU$100 a month for the chance to win extravagant prizes.

Portelli defends his business model, describing LMCT+ as a "membership reward service" that supports local businesses and generates millions of dollars in savings for Australians. "Why not? I'm able to assist with people, so I may as well spend the money," he argues.

Portelli first gained attention through his appearances on The Block, where he made waves by purchasing several properties from the popular TV show. His company, LMCT+, markets itself as a "shopping tool and rewards club," offering shopping discounts for a monthly subscription fee.

With a fortune now estimated at AU$1 billion, Portelli owns a collection of luxury cars and multimillion-dollar properties.

According to South Australia's Lotteries Act 2019, any lottery that is not licensed by the state is deemed unlawful, with penalties of up to AU$10,000 for offenders, reported ABC News.

Portelli is set to appear in court on Jan. 15, 2025.