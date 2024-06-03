Even though Australia and China have resumed diplomatic relations, a recent Lowy Institute Poll has revealed that the public confidence in the Asian country is still low.

The 20th Lowy Institute Poll reveals a marked change in Australian thinking, with 71% of respondents fearing that China may pose a military danger to Australia in the next 20 years, while only 17% are certain that the economic superpower will conduct itself properly internationally.

"The world has changed over the last 20 years, and Australians' attitudes have changed with it," Dr. Michael Fullilove, the Lowy Institute's executive director, said in the report.

"Most Australians felt secure in 2005. They were upbeat about China's ascent," he said. "Australians now have significantly less faith in China and are concerned about the possibility of conflict in our area. One thing that hasn't changed is their continued belief that Australia's security depends on the US alliance."

Despite the traditionally difficult diplomatic ties between the two nations, trade barriers have seen a relief recently, with China decreasing tariffs on Australian wine, livestock, barley, and cotton.

Approximately 35% of Australia's beef exports to China were stopped when the latter banned imports from eight Australian abattoirs in 2020 and 2021, during the height of a diplomatic spat between the two countries.

"It is fantastic news for Australia's cattle producers, for the meat processing industry, for the workers in those industries and, of course, for Australian exports," Murray Watt, the agriculture minister, said.

"Despite re-engagement at the political level, many Australians remain wary towards China," Ryan Neelam, the Lowy Institute's Public Opinion and Foreign Policy Program Director, told News.com.au.

A detailed analysis of the US election was also provided by the survey, which indicated a clear preference for Joe Biden over Donald Trump. Sixty-eight percent of those surveyed desired Biden to be reelected.