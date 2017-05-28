Zlatan Ibrahimovic could leave Manchester United, says agent

Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v RSC Anderlecht - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Second Leg - Old Trafford, Manchester, England - 20/4/17 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic receives medical attention after sustaining an injury Reuters / Andrew Yates

Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic could depart from Old Trafford after his contract expires this summer, according to several reports. The Swedish striker suffered severe ligament damage in his right knee during United's 3-2 Europa League quarterfinal win over Anderlecht in the fourth week of April. 

Mino Raiola, Ibrahimovic's agent, has revealed that talks will commence shortly with club VP Ed Woodward. "Will Ibrahimovic stay at Man United? I don’t know, we will speak soon. Many clubs have asked for Zlatan. He will play at least one more year maybe even two years. I’ll talk with the club and we’ll see what to do about the future," Raiola was quoted as saying by The Daily Mail

Man Utd. could lose Ibrahimovic and Rooney this summer 

The report added that "the 35-year-old is still considered an influential figure on the younger players at Old Trafford." In recent months, there's been chatter of Ibrahimovic moving to the United States to play for a Major League Soccer (MLS) team. However, Raiola confirmed that his client will stay in Europe for at least a few more seasons. "It’s still soon. These offers have come from a lot of different leagues but he’ll stay in Europe."

After Ibrahimovic's injury, United slipped to fifth place in the Premier League standings, struggling to compete with table-toppers Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. Man Utd. stands to lose both Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney this summer. The latter is reportedly exploring several other options in Europe. 

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the highest-paid player in Premier League history, earned AU$632,162 (£367,640) per week after joining arriving in Machester last summer on a free transfer from French club Paris Saint-Germain. He collected an additional AU$4.91 million (£2.86 million) in goal bonuses. Ibrahimovic scored a total of 28 goals, earring approximately AU$245,000 (£143,000) for each time he found the net. 

