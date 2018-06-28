| Make IBT your homepage

Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall reveal newborn baby’s name

By @chelean on
MIke Tindall and Zara Tindall arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Saturday May 19, 2018.
MIke Tindall and Zara Tindall arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Saturday May 19, 2018. Gareth Fuller/Pool via Reuters

Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, have named their second daughter Lena Elizabeth. The newest royal, who is Queen Elizabeth’s seventh great-grandchild, was born on June 18 at Stroud Maternity Unit in Gloucestershire.

The couple named their second child Lena — pronounced Lay-na — because “it was just a name they liked,” their spokesperson said. The name Elizabeth is in honour of Her Majesty. It is worth noting that Zara’s full name is Zara Anne Elizabeth as well.

Lena Elizabeth is the younger sister of Mia Grace Tindall, 4, and second cousin to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who was born just two months ago. She is the 19th in line to the British throne. Like her sister and mother, Lena Elizabeth doesn’t have a royal title. She will simply be called Miss Tindall. Zara was born down the female line as the offspring of a daughter of a sovereign and therefore had no right to a title.

Mike Tindall carries his daughter, Mia, on his shoulders at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, Britain June 11, 2017. Mike Tindall carries his daughter, Mia, on his shoulders at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, Britain June 11, 2017.  Reuters/Peter Nicholls

Lena Elizabeth, the littlest member of the Royal family, is Anne, Princess Royal’s fourth grandchild. Her mother is an accomplished equestrian who won a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics as part of the Great Britain Eventing Team. Her father is a former England rugby captain.

She isn’t the only great-grandchild of the Queen who was born this year. Prince Louis of Cambridge was born on April 28. He is fifth in line to the throne, following grandfather Prince Charles, dad Prince William, brother Prince George, and sister Princess Charlotte.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NZ PM Jacinda Ardern, Gayford explain baby’s name, Neve Te Aroha
Saudi Arabia to lift ban on women driving
Algeria shuts down Internet access to prevent students from cheating on exams
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, charged with fraud
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
More News
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
2018 FIFA World Cup: Optus allows SBS to air remaining matches
2018 FIFA World Cup: Optus allows SBS to air remaining matches
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ AR game releasing in July
‘Outlander’ season 4: Maril Davis teases new dialogue
‘Top Gun 2’: Three top actors in casting race
‘Power’ season 5: Kanan isn’t trustworthy
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall reveal newborn baby’s name
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall reveal newborn baby’s name
'Wonder Woman 1984': First look at villain- Cheetah
‘Wonder Woman 1984’: First teaser picture of Kristen Wiig
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car