Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall reveal newborn baby’s name

MIke Tindall and Zara Tindall arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Saturday May 19, 2018. Gareth Fuller/Pool via Reuters

Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, have named their second daughter Lena Elizabeth. The newest royal, who is Queen Elizabeth’s seventh great-grandchild, was born on June 18 at Stroud Maternity Unit in Gloucestershire.

The couple named their second child Lena — pronounced Lay-na — because “it was just a name they liked,” their spokesperson said. The name Elizabeth is in honour of Her Majesty. It is worth noting that Zara’s full name is Zara Anne Elizabeth as well.

Lena Elizabeth is the younger sister of Mia Grace Tindall, 4, and second cousin to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who was born just two months ago. She is the 19th in line to the British throne. Like her sister and mother, Lena Elizabeth doesn’t have a royal title. She will simply be called Miss Tindall. Zara was born down the female line as the offspring of a daughter of a sovereign and therefore had no right to a title.

Mike Tindall carries his daughter, Mia, on his shoulders at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, Britain June 11, 2017. Reuters/Peter Nicholls

Lena Elizabeth, the littlest member of the Royal family, is Anne, Princess Royal’s fourth grandchild. Her mother is an accomplished equestrian who won a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics as part of the Great Britain Eventing Team. Her father is a former England rugby captain.

She isn’t the only great-grandchild of the Queen who was born this year. Prince Louis of Cambridge was born on April 28. He is fifth in line to the throne, following grandfather Prince Charles, dad Prince William, brother Prince George, and sister Princess Charlotte.