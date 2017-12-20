'Young Sheldon' season 1 episode 9 preview: Toughest challenge yet

By @sachintrivedig on
'Young Sheldon'
A poster of the TV series "Young Sheldon." Young Sheldon/ Facebook

The young genius will have to face his biggest challenge yet in “Young Sheldon” episode 9. Shelly will be tasked with teaching his brother some math, which will be the biggest challenge he has faced till now. The preview video shows how this will be yet another hilarious episode for the fans.

A preview video posted on YouTube shows that doing crunches at school will not be the only problem that Sheldon will face in the next episode. His brother is failing in math, and Shelly will be bribed with $20 (About AU$26) to help Georgie out.

Things don’t go so well, and Georgie will even accuse his brother of being a bad teacher. There is no mention of him spending time reading magazines rather than reading school books, but the boy genius is not ready to give up so soon.

Another sneak peek scene of the next episode posted on YouTube shows Georgie relaxing in his room, when Sheldon comes to help him with his math problem. Seeing the room so dirty, Shelly attempts to ascertain how big a problem teaching his brother will be, while attempting to clean as much of the room as possible.

Looking at how evasive Georgie can be, Sheldon will decide that the $20 (About AU$26) that his father promised him will not be enough for the pains he has to take. This is one of those things that his Meemaw (Annie Potts) agrees with Shelly on. Will George Sr. (Lance Barber) come up with a better incentive for his son to teach his brother?

Apart from the challenges at home, the next episode may also shed more light on Sheldon’s life at school. The focus will be more on the physical development of the young man, who apparently can’t even do one crunch. The TV series is showing how the young boy slowly turns into Jam Parson’s character in “The Big Bang Theory.”

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
NBA Trade News: Thunder not ready to move Paul George
Australian golfer Mark Hensby suspended for doping violation
Lakers nearly drafted Tracy McGrady in 1997
2017 Ashes: Australia clinch 3-0 series victory at Perth
Jarryd Hayne likely to escape ban over sexual assault claim
Jarryd Hayne likely to escape ban over sexual assault claim
Ferrari threaten to quit F1 in 2021 over engine regulations
Ferrari threaten to quit F1 in 2021 over engine regulations
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: Storyline teased
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: What to expect
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 12 spoilers
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Poe had a different role
'Young Sheldon' season 1 episode 9 preview: Toughest challenge yet
‘Young Sheldon’ episode 9 preview: Teaching Georgie math
'NCIS' season 15 episode 11 spoilers: Bishop and Torres go undercover
'NCIS' season 15 episode 11 ‘High Tide’ spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car