'Young Sheldon' season 1 episode 9 preview: Toughest challenge yet

The young genius will have to face his biggest challenge yet in “Young Sheldon” episode 9. Shelly will be tasked with teaching his brother some math, which will be the biggest challenge he has faced till now. The preview video shows how this will be yet another hilarious episode for the fans.

A preview video posted on YouTube shows that doing crunches at school will not be the only problem that Sheldon will face in the next episode. His brother is failing in math, and Shelly will be bribed with $20 (About AU$26) to help Georgie out.

Things don’t go so well, and Georgie will even accuse his brother of being a bad teacher. There is no mention of him spending time reading magazines rather than reading school books, but the boy genius is not ready to give up so soon.

Another sneak peek scene of the next episode posted on YouTube shows Georgie relaxing in his room, when Sheldon comes to help him with his math problem. Seeing the room so dirty, Shelly attempts to ascertain how big a problem teaching his brother will be, while attempting to clean as much of the room as possible.

Looking at how evasive Georgie can be, Sheldon will decide that the $20 (About AU$26) that his father promised him will not be enough for the pains he has to take. This is one of those things that his Meemaw (Annie Potts) agrees with Shelly on. Will George Sr. (Lance Barber) come up with a better incentive for his son to teach his brother?

Apart from the challenges at home, the next episode may also shed more light on Sheldon’s life at school. The focus will be more on the physical development of the young man, who apparently can’t even do one crunch. The TV series is showing how the young boy slowly turns into Jam Parson’s character in “The Big Bang Theory.”