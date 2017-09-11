'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Sept. 11-15: Ashley discovers something

Eileen Davidson holds her award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role on "Days of Our Lives" as she poses backstage during the 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California, June 22, 2014.

"The Young and the Restless" cast, such as Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Peter Bergman (Jack), Morgan Obenreder (Crystal), Tamara Clatterbuck (Alice), Amelia Heinle (Victoria), Jason Thompson (Billy), Cait Fairbanks (Tessa), Gina Tognoni (Phyllis), Mishael Morgan (Hilary), Marla Adams (Dina), Max Shippee (Graham), Bryton James (Devon), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Daniel Goddard (Cane), Melissa Ordway (Abby), Joshua Morrow (Nick), Christian LeBlanc (Michael), Eric Braeden (Victor), Robert Adamson (Noah) and Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki), will be featured in the upcoming episodes of the long-running soap for the second week of September. The scenes they will be part of include Ashley's discovery of something surprising, Victoria's square off with Cane and her subsequent dizzy spell.

Spoiler alert! This article contains 'Young and Restless' spoilers for the week of Sept 11. Read on to learn more.

'The Young and the Restless' episodes from Sept. 11-15 (Monday to Friday) on CBS and Foxtel Arena

According to Soaps.sheknows, the "Y&R" episode on Monday will show Genoa City residents in dramatic scenes including Jack discovering about how Dina exposed the confidential files of the company to Graham. This will lead Jack to team up with Ashley and tell her that they need to make a move. Meanwhile, Victoria will flirt with Billy. As for Phyllis, she'll interrupt them. Elsewhere, Tessa will approach Alice and Crystal will listen in on them. Plus, Tessa's plan will fail. Sharon and Scott will pursue Alice's car.

Ashley finds out about Graham's secret

On Tuesday's episode, Ashley will learn about Graham's secret and she'll change course because of it. Meanwhile, Victoria will freeze Phyllis out. This is another one of Victoria's plans after her previous one backfired last week. She and Billy will both think that they're a great team. Phyllis will talk to Hilary and tell her that she'll fix a situation that is not fair. Meanwhile, Neil will be concerned about Lily and Jack will start to doubt Dina's loyalty to Graham.

Victoria and Cane will face off

Wednesday's episode will show Cane and Victoria's feud escalating. Meanwhile, Mariah and Devon will also have tensions. As for Abby, she'll just take a leap of faith and go for something with no guaranteed results. On Thursday, Nick will assert his independence. Plus, Noah will interrogate Victor about his motives and Victoria will get some advice from Michael. Friday's episode will feature Jack and Victoria reaching an agreement and Ashley discovering some surprising information. Elsewhere, Victor and Nick's situation will be made worse by Nikki. Click here to see photos of key scenes from this week's episodes on the official CBS website.

"The Young and the Restless" episodes air during weekdays in Australia on Foxtel Arena. It also airs on weekdays on the CBS TV Network in the US. Stay tuned for more "Y&R" spoilers in the coming weeks.

