'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Oct. 3-6: Paul meets Crystal

"The Young and the Restless" star Doug Davidson poses for a selfie on his Instagram account. Davidson plays the character Paul Williams in the CBS soap opera. dougdavidsonyr/Instagram

"The Young and the Restless" cast, including Doug Davidson (Paul), Morgan Obenreder (Crystal), Tamara Clatterbuck (Alice), Sharon Case (Sharon), Joshua Morrow (Nick), Eric Braeden (Victor), Ryan Ashton (Zack), Melissa Ordway (Abby), Peter Bergman (Jack), Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki), Max Shippee (Graham), Marla Adams (Dina), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Jason Thompson (Billy), Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Amelia Heinle (Victoria), Laur Allen (Juliet), Daniel Goddard (Cane), Mishael Morgan (Hilary), Cait Fairbanks (Tessa) and Gina Tognoni (Phyllis), will be featured in the Y&R episodes from Tuesday to Friday. It will include the scenes that show Paul meeting up with Crystal and Victoria squaring off with Hilary.

Spoiler alert! This article has additional 'Young and Restless' spoilers. Read on to learn more about what will happen next in Genoa City.

Soaps.sheknows reports that on Tuesday's episode of Y&R, which airs in Foxtel Arena in Australia and the US on CBS, Paul will meet with Crystal and assure her that he can be trusted. As for Nick, he finally figured out who hacked his account. He'll also see Victor at the Athletic Club, smiling and having a champagne toast. Meanwhile, the police will raid Alice's house as Sharon reveals her role in the sex ring. Jack also vows to protect Nikki and they prepare to fight back. Plus, Abby will be concerned about Zack's irritability.

Dina is curious about something

On Wednesday, Dina will inquire about Graham's mother. Someone will challenge her as Billy tries to cover up whatever he's been doing lately. Chelsea will be worried about Nick's thirst for vengeance. Elsewhere, Jack will find out that Billy has accessed the Jabot server again.

Juliet eyes Cane

Thursday's episode will show Ashley being honoured and Juliet targetting Cane. Plus, Victoria and Hilary will square off. On Friday, Tessa will open up to Noah and Jack will finally reveal how Billy betrayed them. Plus, Phyllis and Victoria will have a heated argument about Billy.

'Young and Restless' recap

Monday's episode of Y&R showed Alice reuniting Crystal and Tessa at Cassie's (Camryn Grimes) grave. Alice and Sharon made a deal, while Cane and Lily (Christel Khalil) talked to their twins about their plan to get a divorce. As for Kevin (Greg Rikaart), he came through for Victor at his time of need. Click here to see photos from the CBS website that show key scenes from episodes this week. These scenes follow the soap's drama from last week including Kevin getting questioned about something important.

"The Young and the Restless" episodes air in Australia during weekdays on Foxtel Arena. It also airs on CBS in the US, also on weekdays. Stay tuned for more Y&R spoilers.

