'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Oct. 10-13: Chelsea warns Nick

By @JanSSS8 on
RTR1XSFQ Joshua Morrow
Actor Joshua Morrow poses on the red carpet of the World Poker Tour Celebrity Invitational at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, California, March 1, 2008. Reuters / Hector Mata

"The Young and the Restless" cast, including Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Joshua Morrow (Nick), Eric Braeden (Victor), Mishael Morgan (Hilary), Beth Maitland (Traci), Peter Bergman (Jack), Max Shippee (Graham), Jason Thompson (Billy), Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Cait Fairbanks (Tessa), Robert Adamson (Noah), Gina Tognoni (Phyllis), Laur Allen (Juliet), Tristan Rogers (Colin) and Sharon Case (Sharon), will be featured in the episodes of Y&R from Tuesday to Friday. It will include the scenes that show Chelsea warning Nick about his plans for revenge and Traci seeing Graham's photo in her old yearbook. 

Spoiler alert! This update contains 'Young and Restless' spoilers. Read on to learn more about what will happen next in the CBS soap opera.

According to Soaps.sheknows, Tuesday's episode will feature Nick preparing to expose Victor on "The Hilary Hour." However, Chelsea will warn him about the repercussions of seeking revenge. As for Hilary, she can't wait to find out what Nick has promised to tell her. Meanwhile, Traci will notice that Graham's photo is in her old yearbook. As for Phyllis, she will tell Billy that not everything is okay. Plus, Hilary will let her guard down.

Graham backpedals, Nick stuns his family

On Wednesday, Jack will take a shot against Billy. Elsewhere, Victor will issue Nick a warning. However, Nick is determined to turn things around on his dad. Meanwhile, Graham prepares for more surprises at Ashley's dinner. He will also try to backpedal his way out of a sticky situation. 

Ashley's award celebration has some hitches

On Thursday, Ashley will have her award celebration. Unfortunately, things will go awry during the event. Nick will also stun his family with his shocking news. Plus, Nikki and Hilary will face off. Friday's episode will show some changes that will happen in the Abbott family. 

'The Young and Restless' recap

On Monday's Y&R episode, Mariah felt sad because Tessa moved in with Noah. She told Tessa that she doesn't want her to leave. Meanwhile, Colin came back and met up with Juliet. Elsewhere, Sharon told Nick that Alice (Tamara Clatterbuck) got involved in a car accident. Unfortunately, she has disappeared. These scenes follow the drama's episodes last week including Paul's (Doug Davidson) meeting with Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) as well as Phyllis and Victoria's (Amelia Heinle) argument over Billy. 

"The Young and the Restless" episodes air on Foxtel Arena in Australia on weekdays. It also airs during weekdays in the US on CBS. Stay tuned for more Y&R spoilers featuring the residents of Genoa City.

Watch 'The Young and the Restless' videos from the soap opera's official Facebook page:

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car