'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Nov. 16-17: Chelsea gets exposed

"The Young and the Restless star" Melissa Claire Egan poses for a photo while she is being prepped for a Halloween episode. Egan stars as Chelsea Lawson on Y&R. missyclaireegan/Instagram

"The Young and the Restless" cast, including Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Darnell Kirkwood (Jordan), Marla Adams (Dina), Mishael Morgan (Hilary), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Sharon Case (Sharon), Doug Davidson (Paul), Gina Tognoni (Phyllis), Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Peter Bergman (Jack), Joshua Morrow (Nick), Ryan Ashton (Zack), Daniel Hall (Scott), Melissa Ordway (Abby), Eric Braeden (Victor) and Morgan Obenreder (Crystal), will be featured in the American soap's episodes from Thursday to Friday. The crucial scenes to watch out for include the exposure of Chelsea's shocking past and Ashley and Jack's discovery regarding Dina.

According to Soaps.sheknows, Thursday's episode will feature Chelsea's past with Jordan getting exposed. She'll warn Jordan to leave town. However, he will choose to stay put in order to make sure that the current situation they're in doesn't go from bad to worse. Meanwhile, Dina will obtain the answer regarding a mysterious case. As for Hilary, she'll tell Mariah that they have breaking news. Plus, Paul and Sharon will open the door of a storage unit. Elsewhere, Phyllis will receive a surprise and unwelcome visitor.

Dina's situation breaks Ashley and Jack's hearts

On Friday, Jack and Ashley will have their hearts broken after discovering something about Dina. Jack will ask Dina to see a doctor immediately. Meanwhile, Nick will react to the news about Chelsea's past shenanigans. As for Zack, he'll point a gun at Scott and Abby. Plus, Paul will have news for Victor. Click here to see photos from CBS of the cast in some of the scenes this week.

'The Young and the Restless' recap

On Monday, Zack locked up Abby and Scott in a storage unit. Meanwhile, Paul questioned Sharon's story about Crystal. Plus, Jack realised that they have a huge problem with Abby's disappearance. As for Dina, she made her way through a dark parking lot.

Dina gets arrested

Tuesday's episode showed Jack and Victor putting their differences aside to help a loved one. Unfortunately for Dina, she got arrested by Paul. Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) suspected that something wasn't right with Abby. As for Sharon, she worried about Scott's safety because he also disappeared with Abby. It didn't help that she clashed with Lauren about it.

Abby reassures Scott

Wednesday's episode of Y&R showed Cane (Daniel Goddard) being comforted by Hilary. Meanwhile, Abby reassured Scott that they will be rescued soon. As for Lily (Christel Khalil), she was caught off guard by a surprising situation. She also called out Victoria for not supporting her own sister. Elsewhere, Victoria and Neil (Kristoff St. John) worked together to handle a crisis. Plus, Paul informed Sharon about a lead on Scott.

These exciting twists and turns follow the events that happened in the drama during the first week of November including Billy (Jason Thompson) playing the hero during a fire at The Underground. Plus, Hilary tried to trap Jordan and Mariah finally opened up about Tessa (Cait Fairbanks).

"The Young and the Restless" episodes air in Australia on Foxtel Arena during weekdays. The long-running soap opera also airs in the US on CBS, during weekdays. Stay tuned for more Y&R spoilers and updates about the characters of Genoa City, Wisconsin in the coming weeks.

