'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Nov. 1-3: Billy plays hero

"The Young and the Restless" cast, including Jason Thompson (Billy), Mishael Morgan (Hilary), Darnell Kirkwood (Jordan), Ryan Ashton (Zach), Gina Tognoni (Phyllis), Eric Braeden (Victor), Daniel Hall (Scott), Amelia Heinle (Victoria), Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Peter Bergman (Jack), Melissa Ordway (Abby), Max Shippee (Graham), Marla Adams (Dina), Doug Davidson (Paul), Judith Chapman (Gloria), Sharon Case (Sharon) and Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), will be featured in the soap opera's episodes from Wednesday to Friday. The important scenes to watch out for include the scary fire at The Underground, Billy playing the hero and Hilary trying to trap Jordan.

Spoiler alert! This article has additional 'Young and Restless' spoilers. Read on to learn more about what will happen next in the CBS soap.

'Y&R' episodes from Wednesday to Friday

Soaps.sheknows reports that on Wednesday's episode of the soap opera, Cane will host a Halloween party. Mattie and Charlie will be thoroughly surprised by their enthusiasm. Unfortunately, The Underground will be on fire, no thanks to Nick's lit match. Some people, including Reed, Charlie and Mattie, will be trapped in the area and they need to be saved. Meanwhile, the tension between Nick and his dad will reach new heights. Plus, Ashley confronts Jack and Billy will inform Victor that Jack was behind the plan to sabotage Brash & Sassy.

Billy plays the hero, Mariah opens up about Tessa

On Thursday, Jordan will insult Hilary and she will react strongly. Mariah will confide in Sharon and tell her about Tessa. Plus, Mariah will also put Tessa on the spot and bring up their kiss. Elsewhere, Hilary tries to trap Jordan. Meanwhile, firefighters will try to keep Cane out of The Underground and Billy will act as the hero in this episode. On Friday, rivals will unite as someone's life hangs in the balance. Click here to see some sneak peek photos from the official website of CBS.

"The Young and the Restless" episodes air weekdays in Australia on Foxtel Arena. It also in the US during weekdays on the CBS TV network. Stay tuned for more Y&R spoilers and updates about your favourite Genoa City residents.

