'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Nov. 1-3: Billy plays hero

By @JanSSS8 on
Jason Thompson (2)
Actor Jason Thompson plays Billy in the CBS soap "The Young and the Restless." myjasonthompson/Instagram

"The Young and the Restless" cast, including Jason Thompson (Billy), Mishael Morgan (Hilary), Darnell Kirkwood (Jordan), Ryan Ashton (Zach), Gina Tognoni (Phyllis), Eric Braeden (Victor), Daniel Hall (Scott), Amelia Heinle (Victoria), Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Peter Bergman (Jack), Melissa Ordway (Abby), Max Shippee (Graham), Marla Adams (Dina), Doug Davidson (Paul), Judith Chapman (Gloria), Sharon Case (Sharon) and Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), will be featured in the soap opera's episodes from Wednesday to Friday. The important scenes to watch out for include the scary fire at The Underground, Billy playing the hero and Hilary trying to trap Jordan. 

Spoiler alert! This article has additional 'Young and Restless' spoilers. Read on to learn more about what will happen next in the CBS soap.

'Y&R' episodes from Wednesday to Friday

Soaps.sheknows reports that on Wednesday's episode of the soap opera, Cane will host a Halloween party. Mattie and Charlie will be thoroughly surprised by their enthusiasm. Unfortunately, The Underground will be on fire, no thanks to Nick's lit match. Some people, including Reed, Charlie and Mattie, will be trapped in the area and they need to be saved. Meanwhile, the tension between Nick and his dad will reach new heights. Plus, Ashley confronts Jack and Billy will inform Victor that Jack was behind the plan to sabotage Brash & Sassy.

Billy plays the hero, Mariah opens up about Tessa

On Thursday, Jordan will insult Hilary and she will react strongly. Mariah will confide in Sharon and tell her about Tessa. Plus, Mariah will also put Tessa on the spot and bring up their kiss. Elsewhere, Hilary tries to trap Jordan. Meanwhile, firefighters will try to keep Cane out of The Underground and Billy will act as the hero in this episode. On Friday, rivals will unite as someone's life hangs in the balance. Click here to see some sneak peek photos from the official website of CBS.

"The Young and the Restless" episodes air weekdays in Australia on Foxtel Arena. It also in the US during weekdays on the CBS TV network. Stay tuned for more Y&R spoilers and updates about your favourite Genoa City residents.

Watch the 'Y&R' videos below from the show's Facebook page:

Related
Join the Discussion
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online
Lewis Hamilton takes swipe at former teammate Nico Rosberg
DeAndre Jordan, Clippers fail to reach contract extension
Tiger Woods set to return in November after nine-month layoff
Cleveland Cavaliers hold emergency meeting to air out differences
Cleveland Cavaliers hold emergency meeting to air out differences
World Series 2017 live stream: Watch Dodgers vs Astros Game 6 online
World Series 2017 live stream: Watch Dodgers vs Astros Game 6 online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
New ‘Star Wars’ comic will be about DJ
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producers share insight in new video
‘Doctor Who’ Dalek actor Nicholas Pegg fired over rude coded message
'General Hospital' Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Game of Thrones' season 8: New set reportedly erected near Titanic Studios
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Maisie Williams spotted in Belfast
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Nov. 1: Anna reveals that Nicola is pregnant
'Coronation Street' Nov. 1 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car