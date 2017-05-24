'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 24: Ashley and Dina go head-to-head; Tessa snaps at Noah; Hilary confronts Juliet

Original air date on CBS: May 24
By @nessdoctor on
Young and the Restless cast
Photo of 'The Young and the Restless' cast posted on July 19, 2016 Twitter/@MClaireEgan

Plenty of secrets are set to be revealed on this upcoming episode of “The Young and the Restless.” Viewers will finally see how the lies will make or break the characters and their relationships with each other. The truth will always creep out one way or another, so better brace yourselves for a huge impact.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “The Young and the Restless” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

Spoilers reveal that on the May 24 episode of “The Young and the Restless,” Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Dina (Marla Adams) will be going head-to-head against one another. Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) will snap hard at Noah (Robert Adamson). Noah will get suspicions about Tessa. Hillary (Mishael Morgan) will confront Juliet about what she heard while eavesdropping.

Hilary will overhear Cane (Daniel Goddard) while at Brash & Sassy as they discuss their night at Tokyo, Soaps She Knows reveals . Later on, Juliet (Laur Allen) will take a disappointing phone call just before receiving a text to see Hilary.

Tessa will seem stressed as she reaches out to Reed (Tristan Lake) so they will be taking a short break. Noah will wonder if she is still upset about the incident which took place the other night. She will resist his efforts to dig in about her mood. Kendall (Melissa Gold) will arrive and will want to hang out, but she gets reminded that he and Zoey (Annalisa Cochrane) are still dating.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) will confront her grandmother regarding the years which passed wherein she had never reached out. Dina will say that she had been afraid of Abby’s mother all this time. Dina will break down and will say that she kept her distance just so that there could be peace. Abby will wonder if she has hopes to establish a relationship and Dina will feel that it is not yet too late.

Jack (Peter Bergman) will tell Ashley about focusing resources on Brash & Sassy’s hockey issue. Ash will remind him that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has been working hard to fix that problem and they will complain about Jack’s assertions.

Back at Crimson Lights, Kendall will learn that Zoey will be meeting up with a good-looking lacrosse player and will tell Reed to come and hang out with him. When Reed arrives, he will find Zoey making out with the lacrosse player.

This upcoming episode of “The Young and the Restless” will air on CBS on Wednesday May 24 in the US. It will also air on Arena in Australia.

Related
Join the Discussion
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Nick Kyrgios back to his erratic ways a week before the French Open
Warriors owner Joe Lacob to Cleveland Cavaliers: 'We have unfinished business'
For Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi as coach is 'a dream come true'
Chris Paul to Spurs: Pau Gasol has to opt out of Player Option for point guard to join San Antonio
NFL latest news: Josh McCown, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg jockey for Jets starting quarterback position
New York Jets starting quarterback position up for grabs
WWE Money in the Bank 2017: High road to heavyweight title will be tough call
WWE SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon reveals loaded lineup
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Force ghost cameo
'Supernatural' 12x23 finale spoilers
'Supernatural' 12x22 spoilers
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 4 finale: Ghost Rider rejoins team, tracks down Aida; ‘out of this world’ fan experience teased
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26: Hilary has proof of Cane and Juliet's 'affair' [WATCH VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers: Cole and Ramse splinter to 2007 [WATCH VIDEOS]
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car