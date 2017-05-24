'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 24: Ashley and Dina go head-to-head; Tessa snaps at Noah; Hilary confronts Juliet

Plenty of secrets are set to be revealed on this upcoming episode of “The Young and the Restless.” Viewers will finally see how the lies will make or break the characters and their relationships with each other. The truth will always creep out one way or another, so better brace yourselves for a huge impact.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “The Young and the Restless” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens next before the next episode airs.

Spoilers reveal that on the May 24 episode of “The Young and the Restless,” Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Dina (Marla Adams) will be going head-to-head against one another. Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) will snap hard at Noah (Robert Adamson). Noah will get suspicions about Tessa. Hillary (Mishael Morgan) will confront Juliet about what she heard while eavesdropping.

Hilary will overhear Cane (Daniel Goddard) while at Brash & Sassy as they discuss their night at Tokyo, Soaps She Knows reveals . Later on, Juliet (Laur Allen) will take a disappointing phone call just before receiving a text to see Hilary.

Tessa will seem stressed as she reaches out to Reed (Tristan Lake) so they will be taking a short break. Noah will wonder if she is still upset about the incident which took place the other night. She will resist his efforts to dig in about her mood. Kendall (Melissa Gold) will arrive and will want to hang out, but she gets reminded that he and Zoey (Annalisa Cochrane) are still dating.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) will confront her grandmother regarding the years which passed wherein she had never reached out. Dina will say that she had been afraid of Abby’s mother all this time. Dina will break down and will say that she kept her distance just so that there could be peace. Abby will wonder if she has hopes to establish a relationship and Dina will feel that it is not yet too late.

Jack (Peter Bergman) will tell Ashley about focusing resources on Brash & Sassy’s hockey issue. Ash will remind him that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has been working hard to fix that problem and they will complain about Jack’s assertions.

Back at Crimson Lights, Kendall will learn that Zoey will be meeting up with a good-looking lacrosse player and will tell Reed to come and hang out with him. When Reed arrives, he will find Zoey making out with the lacrosse player.

This upcoming episode of “The Young and the Restless” will air on CBS on Wednesday May 24 in the US. It will also air on Arena in Australia.