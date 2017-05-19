'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 19: Nikki considers confiding with Jack; Cane finds the man behind the footage leak

Original air date on CBS: May 19
By @nessdoctor on
Young and the Restless cast
Photo of 'The Young and the Restless' cast posted on July 19, 2016 Twitter/@MClaireEgan

Somebody has been exceptionally nosey on “The Young and the Restless” (Y&R) lately. For this upcoming episode, the spying will not stop until something happens. Viewers will get to see where a fuzzy relationship is headed and the real deal about the recently leaked footage.

Spoiler alert! This article contains “The Young and the Restless” spoilers. Read on if you would like to know what happens before the next episode airs.

Previously, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) asked Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) to stop looking into the private affairs of Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan). Chelsea demanded some answers from Victor. Billy Abbott’s (Jason Thompson) controversial footage gets aired live. Abby Rayburn (Melissa Ordway) met a good looking stranger. Zack (Ryan Ashton) arrived in Genoa City. Victoria told Billy that his mistake is too big to get fixed.

Spoilers reveal that for th e upcoming episode, Nick gets unsure where his relationship with Chelsea is headed. Nick will urge Chelsea to find Chloe. Nikki will mull over confiding some dark secrets to Jack. Meanwhile, Victoria will order Cane to find th e man behind the leaked footage and Billy will go full defensive.

Other spoilers state that Billy will tell Victoria that he can only focus on work while he is in Los Angeles. Victoria will get hopeful when Billy asks for some quality time alone with her, writes Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Nick will also be making a bold move. Just after talking with Victor and Sharon, he will feel torn about what exactly to do. He will have a hard time deciding if he should just protect his family or support Chelsea’s search for Chloe.

Nick will tell Chelsea that she has to do whatever she has to so that she can find Chloe and offer the closure that she needs. Whether or not Nick is actually being sincere or if he just intends to spy on Chelsea to throw her off remains to be seen. Victor will hope that Nick will choose such option, but he will not be too pleased with the latter ’s plans.

Meanwhile, Abby and Scott (Daniel Hall) will square off. Abby shows off with a bad attitude and Scott will fire back. He will ask what school she went to just before suggesting that it was “University of my Daddy Just Handed Me This Job.”

The next episode of “The Young and the Restless” will air on CBS on Friday May 19 in the US. It will also air on Arena in Australia.

