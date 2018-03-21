'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for March 21-23: Ashley protects herself

Eileen Davidson holds her award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role on "Days of Our Lives" as she poses backstage during the 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 22, 2014. Davidson currently portrays the character Ashley Abbott in the CBS soap "The Young and the Restless."

Eileen Davidson holds her award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role on "Days of Our Lives" as she poses backstage during the 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, California June 22, 2014. Davidson currently portrays the character Ashley Abbott in the CBS soap "The Young and the Restless." Reuters/Phil McCarten

"The Young and the Restless" cast, including Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Amelia Heinle (Victoria), Thad Luckinbill (JT), Mishael Morgan (Hilary), Bryton James (Devon), Eric Braeden (Victor), Peter Bergman (Jack), Joshua Morrow (Nick), Marla Adams (Dina) and Sharon Case (Sharon), will be in the spotlight for the Y&R episodes from Wednesday to Friday. The important scenes to watch out for include Ashley's efforts to protect her reputation, and Victor issuing an ultimatum for JT.

Spoiler alert! This article contains additional 'Young and Restless' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about the new episodes of the CBS soap opera.

TV Guide reports that on Wednesday's episode of Y&R, Hilary and Devon will agree on something. Meanwhile, Victor will lay down a trap. As for Victoria and JT's relationship, it will take an unexpected turn. On Thursday, Ashley will do her best to protect her reputation. Plus, Nick's attempt at doing good will backfire. Elsewhere, Jack will lose his temper.

Victor's ultimatum

Friday's episode will feature Victor issuing an ultimatum for JT. As for Sharon and Nick, sparks will fly between them. Dina will also reveal a secret. Click here to see photos of this week's scenes from the CBS website.

'The Young and the Restless' recaps

On Monday, Paul (Doug Davidson) pressured JT to do something against his will. JT planned to crack Victor's safe. Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) came clean and Billy (Jason Thompson) got a surprising and mysterious invitation. As for Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Nick, they talked about Nikki's fling. Plus, Billy helped Lily (Christel Khalil) with her models.

Nick confronts Arturo

Tuesday's episode showed Nick doubting Arturo's (Jason Canela) true intentions. He confronted Arturo about his motives. Lily planned to get revenge. She also cancelled Hilary’s OB/GYN appointment. Meanwhile, Abby took on a new and challenging project. Elsewhere, JT finally cracked Victor's safe.

Ashley fights back

Last week, Nikki got busted, while Victoria tried to recover from a scandal. Plus, Victoria and JT dealt with the rising tension in their relationship. As for Ashley, she defended herself and fought back against her enemies. Plus, Lily plotted against Hilary with the intention of keeping Devon away from her. Elsewhere, Sharon relied on Nick's assistance.

"The Young and the Restless" episodes air regularly in Australia on Foxtel Arena during weekdays. In the US, it airs Mondays to Fridays on CBS. Stay tuned for more updates and Y&R spoilers about the residents of Genoa City.

