'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 6-9: Victoria informs Cane about the lawsuit [VIDEOS]

Actress Amelia Heinle poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role on "The Young and the Restless" at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Burbank, California April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

"The Young and the Restless" ("Y&R") cast including Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Mattie (Lexie Stevenson), Cane (Daniel Goddard), Nick (Joshua Morrow), Kevin (Greg Rikaart), Hilary (Mishael Morgan), Juliet (Laur Allen), Billy (Jason Thompson), Gloria (Judith Chapman), Lily (Christel Khalil), Jack (Peter Bergman), Dina (Marla Adams), Graham (Max Shippee), Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood), Victor (Eric Braeden) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson), will be featured in the show's episodes from June 6-9 (Tuesday to Friday). One of the storylines include the lawsuit against Cane and Victoria. Plus, Jack will become suspicious of Dina and Graham. Read on to learn more about what will happen in the new "Y&R" episodes this week.

According to Soaps.sheknows, the episode on Tuesday, June 6, will feature Cane getting wind of the lawsuit against them through Victoria. Meanwhile, Hilary believes that she has a strong case. TV Guide also reports that Chelsea and Nick's plan will backfire. Plus, Kevin will lose it and Reed will flirt with Mattie.

A secret that will shock everyone

On Wednesday, a shocking secret will be revealed. Elsewhere, Cane will stretch the truth. As for Lauren, she will be troubled by Sharon and Scott's relationship. Thursday's episode will feature Juliet confiding in Hilary and Jack demanding answers about Dina. Plus, Devon will expand the reach of his empire. On Friday, Nikki will lash out at Tessa and Ashley will devise a plan with Jack. Meanwhile, Victor will make a decision that will prove to be dangerous.

'Y&R' recap

Monday's episode showed Hilary baiting Cane right in front of Lily. Elsewhere, Juliet told Billy that she can make her own luck. Plus, Victoria faced another hurdle involving Brash & Sassy. Chloe's funeral also started.

Kevin admitted that he's not okay, especially with Chloe's death. Michael gave Kevin moral support as he tried to get through the funeral. Lauren also told him to just focus on honoring Chloe, the woman he loved.

Hilary reassured Victoria that the hockey footage is gone. Plus, Billy decided to not go to Chloe's funeral so that Kevin won't be upset about it.

"The Young and Restless" soap opera airs in Australia during weekdays on Foxtel Arena. It also airs weekdays in the US on CBS. Stay tuned for more "The Young and the Restless" updates.

Watch 'The Young and the Restless' video from the show's official Facebook (FB) pages:

