'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Jan. 24-26: Nick surprises Chelsea

Actor Joshua Morrow poses on the red carpet of the World Poker Tour Celebrity Invitational at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles, California, March 1, 2008.

"The Young and the Restless" cast, which includes Joshua Morrow (Nick), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Mishael Morgan (Hilary), Peter Bergman (Jack), Christel Khalil (Lily), Cait Fairbanks (Tessa), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Robert Adamson (Noah), Eric Braeden (Victor), Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) and Thad Luckinbill (JT), will be featured in the episodes of the soap from Wednesday to Friday. They will be part of several scenes including Nick surprising Chelsea and the intensifying battle between Jack and Ashley.

Spoiler alert! This article contains 'Young and Restless' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about what will happen in new episodes of 'Y&R.'

TV Guide and Soaps.sheknows report that on Wednesday, Ashley and Jack's continuous battle for Jabot will get nastier than ever. However, they will eventually face an alternative way to resolve their dispute. Plus, Nick will surprise Chelsea while Devon offers Hilary something intriguing. Hilary will also see a doctor (Ali Hillis).

Noah finds out about Tessa and Mariah

On Thursday, Ashley will start planning what she'll do next. Meanwhile, Noah will discover the truth about Tessa and Mariah. As for Lily, she'll try to bond with Sam. Friday's episode will show Victor taking advantage of an opportunity that presents itself to him. Meanwhile, Jack will confess about something. Elsewhere, Nikki will discover something surprising about JT. Click here to see some photos of the scenes from CBS.

More 'Y&R' spoilers

Tessa will claim that she was the one who composed her new song’s lyrics. Plus, Devon will tell Mariah and Tessa to resolve their dispute or else, he will kill Tessa’s song. Noah will also accuse Mariah of being petty. Plus, the arbitrator’s ruling in Jack and Ashley’s court case will force someone to make a shocking choice.

'The Young and the Restless' recap of previous episodes

On Monday's episode of Y&R, Devon got caught between Tessa and Mariah. As for Billy, he felt that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and JT are moving too fast in their new relationship. Plus, the Abbotts made a difficult and heartbreaking decision. On Tuesday, Victoria and JT both faced Victor. Meanwhile, Gina Tognoni (Phyllis) played matchmaker for Hilary. As for Billy, he gave Chelsea some sound advice.

Dina sticks a deadly syringe on Graham

Last week, Dina finally came clean about what happened to her in the past. Meanwhile, Tessa resorted to extreme measures. As for Abby, she got surprised when an unexpected visitor dropped by at her place. Plus, Graham crossed the line and Dina stuck him with a deadly syringe.

"The Young and the Restless" episodes air from Monday to Friday in Australia on the Foxtel Arena channel. In the US, it airs weekdays on CBS. Stay tuned for more updates about the residents of Genoa City, Wisconsin on Y&R.

