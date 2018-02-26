'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Feb. 26 to March 2

By @JanSSS8 on
The Young and the Restless star Amelia Heinle RTX1AE0M
Actress Amelia Heinle poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role on "The Young and the Restless" at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Burbank, California April 26, 2015. Reuters/Patrick T. Fallon

"The Young and the Restless" cast, including Joshua Morrow (Nick), Mishael Morgan (Hilary), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Michael Baldwin (Christian), Jason Thompson (Billy), Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Amelia Heinle (Victoria) and Peter Bergman (Jack), will be in the spotlight for the Y&R episodes from Monday to Friday. Some of the scenes will show Jack teaming up with Victoria for one of his schemes, and 

Spoiler alert! This article contains additional 'Young and Restless' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about what will happen in the new episodes of Y&R.

CBS and TV Guide report that on the Y&R episode on Monday, Nick will adjust to life without Chelsea's presence. Meanwhile, Lily will be worried about Devon. Phyllis will also rely on Sharon and trust that she won't blab about her secret. As for Hilary, she will quit GC Buzz and Mariah will comfort her. Plus, Victor and Nikki will drop by Nick's place. 

On Tuesday, Victoria asked Reed about JT. As for Sharon, she will confess to doing something. Plus, Phyllis will be surprised by Victor. Wednesday's episode will feature Nick discovering the real deal about Christian. Meanwhile, Jack will team up with Victoria for another scheme. As for Ashley, she will turn to Billy for help. 

Thursday's episode wil show Lily giving JT some advice. Elsewhere, Nikki will feel suspicious of Victor's true intentions ater finding out that he covered for Chelsea. Plus, Nick and Victor will reach an understanding. On Friday, Ashley and Jack reunited to solve a crisis. Meanwhile, Nick will be visited by someone that he least expects to drop by. As for Devon, he'll find out about Hilary's secret. Click here to see photos from the official CBS website.

"The Young and the Restless" episodes air from Monday to Friday on Foxtel Arena in Australia. In the US, it airs on weekdays on CBS. Stay tuned for more updates and Y&R spoilers featuring the colourful characters and dramatic twists and turns in Genoa City. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Philip Morris International again recognised as a Global Top Employer
Cyberhound introduces Circle with Disney to Australian homes
Open banking in Australia: Treasury’s report assesses best ways to share data
ACCC reveals jump in CVC acquired from NBN, expects faster broadband speeds
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Study assesses Australian supermarkets' nutrition, obesity prevention policies
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
Avon to close Australia and New Zealand operations by end of 2018
More Business
Specialists push better access to child health care for all Australian kids
Donald Trump reportedly lied about 10-carat diamond engagement ring for Melania
Watch: Video that captures Donald Trump's orange locks flying apart goes viral
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
Australian sites compromised by malware that forces visitors’ computers to mine cryptocurrency
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
South-east Queensland storm leaves homes without power; Boy treated for electric shock
More News
Neymar injury update: PSG star stretchered off against Marseille
Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks live stream: Watch NBA online
Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks live stream: Watch NBA online
LeBron James slams referees after Cavaliers loss to Spurs
Usain Bolt to announce new soccer team on Tuesday
Usain Bolt to announce new soccer team on Tuesday
Gary Neville slams Arsenal for 'spineless display' against Manchester City
Gary Neville slams Arsenal for 'spineless display' against Manchester City
More Sports
Positive attitude towards ageing may cut chances of developing dementia, study suggests
CD Projekt Red to attend E3 2018, hopes high for 'Cyberpunk 2077'
Android game sale: New Humble Mobile Bundle contains US$45 worth of games
Crash Bandicoot heading to Switch and PC, new game in 2019 - report
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
US professor who insisted ‘Australia is not a country’ fired
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
New Steam games for February week 2: 'DESOLATE' and more
More Life
'Star Wars: Episode 9': Interesting details about Luke's back story
‘Outlander’ author teases ‘Drums of Autumn’ scene
'Coronation Street' Feb. 26 to March 2 spoilers
‘Lucifer’ season 3: Love triangle to take-off
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Feb. 26 to March 2
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Feb. 26 to March 2 spoilers
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Massive new set may set another record
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Battle scene
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car