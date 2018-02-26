'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Feb. 26 to March 2

Actress Amelia Heinle poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role on "The Young and the Restless" at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Burbank, California April 26, 2015.

Actress Amelia Heinle poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role on "The Young and the Restless" at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Burbank, California April 26, 2015. Reuters/Patrick T. Fallon

"The Young and the Restless" cast, including Joshua Morrow (Nick), Mishael Morgan (Hilary), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Michael Baldwin (Christian), Jason Thompson (Billy), Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Amelia Heinle (Victoria) and Peter Bergman (Jack), will be in the spotlight for the Y&R episodes from Monday to Friday. Some of the scenes will show Jack teaming up with Victoria for one of his schemes, and

Spoiler alert! This article contains additional 'Young and Restless' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about what will happen in the new episodes of Y&R.

CBS and TV Guide report that on the Y&R episode on Monday, Nick will adjust to life without Chelsea's presence. Meanwhile, Lily will be worried about Devon. Phyllis will also rely on Sharon and trust that she won't blab about her secret. As for Hilary, she will quit GC Buzz and Mariah will comfort her. Plus, Victor and Nikki will drop by Nick's place.

On Tuesday, Victoria asked Reed about JT. As for Sharon, she will confess to doing something. Plus, Phyllis will be surprised by Victor. Wednesday's episode will feature Nick discovering the real deal about Christian. Meanwhile, Jack will team up with Victoria for another scheme. As for Ashley, she will turn to Billy for help.

Thursday's episode wil show Lily giving JT some advice. Elsewhere, Nikki will feel suspicious of Victor's true intentions ater finding out that he covered for Chelsea. Plus, Nick and Victor will reach an understanding. On Friday, Ashley and Jack reunited to solve a crisis. Meanwhile, Nick will be visited by someone that he least expects to drop by. As for Devon, he'll find out about Hilary's secret. Click here to see photos from the official CBS website.

"The Young and the Restless" episodes air from Monday to Friday on Foxtel Arena in Australia. In the US, it airs on weekdays on CBS. Stay tuned for more updates and Y&R spoilers featuring the colourful characters and dramatic twists and turns in Genoa City.