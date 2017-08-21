'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Aug. 22-25: Hilary seduces Jordan

Mishael Morgan. Mingle Media TV and Red Carpet Report host Ashley Harrington were invited to cover the 2014 Daytime Emmy® Awards Nominees Cocktail Reception Hosted by the Television Academy’s Daytime Programming Peer Group Governors at the London West Hotel in Hollywood.

"The Young and the Restless" cast, which includes Mishael Morgan (Hilary), Darnell Kirkwood (Jordan), Amelia Heinle (Victoria), Christel Khalil (Lily), Peter Bergman (Jack), Daniel Goddard (Cane), Sharon Case (Sharon), Jason Thompson (Billy), Marla Adams (Dina), Cait Fairbanks (Tessa), Kristoff St. John (Neil), Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki), Melissa Ordway (Abby), Bryton James (Devon), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Faith), Morgan Obenreder (Crystal) and Joshua Morrow (Nick), will be featured once more in the upcoming episodes of the soap for the fourth week of August.The important scenes that they will be a part of include Hilary's attempt to seduce Jordan, Sharon's continuous pursuit of the sex ring and Tessa finding herself in danger.

Spoiler alert! This article contains 'Young and Restless' spoilers for the week of Aug. 21. Read on to learn more about the 'Y&R' characters.

'The Young and the Restless' episodes from Aug. 22-25 (Tuesday to Friday) on Foxtel Arena and CBS

Soaps.sheknows reports that the "Y&R" episode on Monday will be pre-empted for CBS' solar eclipse coverage. According to the spoiler site, there will be a lot of exciting things that will happen in Genoa City this week. It includes Jack's plan to take his competition out, Lily catching Juliet and Cane's embrace and Sharon's relentless pursuit of the sex ring. Aside from these scenes, watch out for Billy using Dina to punish Jack, Tessa finding herself in danger and Hilary trying to seduce Jordan.

Neil helps Victoria through a loan

On Tuesday's episode, Neil will reveal that he lent Victoria some money. Meanwhile, Victoria will show up at GC Buzz and angrily confront and demand something from Hilary. As for Nikki, she will discover the changes that have been taking place at the ranch, including Abby moving into the tackhouse. Plus, Devon will be surprised by Neil's unexpected actions. According to TV Guide, Neil and Devon will clash over business.

Victor gets surprised by Nikki

Wednesday's episode will feature Nikki surprising Victor at the ranch. Victor will also confirm his alliance with someone. As for Nick, he'll wonder if Chelsea is okay with Faith staying at the penthouse. Meanwhile, Sharon will chase a lead on Crystal. Plus, Chelsea will have a heart-to-heart talk with Nick to set the record straight. Jordan will also have a conversation with Hilary wherein he'll tell her that they should both move on.

Billy takes advantage of an opportunity

On Thursday, Devon will be distracted by Hilary. Elsewhere, Tessa's risky plan will backfire. As for Cane, he will see a tender moment between Lily and Jordan and will interrupt it. Friday's episode will show Abby asking Victor for more information about Ashley's (Eileen Davidson) past. Meanwhile, Billy will take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Plus, Nick will be taken aback by Faith's surprising behaviour. Click here to see photos of some of the scenes that are featured this week from the official website of CBS.

"The Young and the Restless" episodes air on Foxtel Arena weekdays in Australia. The "Y&R" soap also airs during weekdays in the US on CBS. Stay tuned for more updates about Genoa City's residents.

Watch the 'Y&R' video below from the soap's official Facebook page: