'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for April 2-6: JT gets cornered

"The Young and the Restless" stars Thad Luckinbill and Amelia Heinle pose for a photo together. Luckinbill plays the character JT Hellstrom, while Heinle portrays Victoria Newman on Y&R.

"The Young and the Restless" stars Thad Luckinbill and Amelia Heinle pose for a photo together. Luckinbill plays the character JT Hellstrom, while Heinle portrays Victoria Newman on Y&R. ameliamheinle/Instagram

"The Young and the Restless" cast, including Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Peter Bergman (Jack), Sharon Case (Sharon), Joshua Morrow (Nick), Amelia Heinle (Victoria), Jess Walton (Jill), Jamie Lyn Bauer (Lorie), Thad Luckinbill (JT), Beth Maitland (Traci), Doug Davidson (Paul), Jason Thompson (Billy), Janice Lynde (Leslie), Lauralee Bell (Christine), Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki), Mishael Morgan (Hilary) and Bryton James (Devon), will be featured in the episodes of Y&R from Monday to Friday. The scenes to watch out for include Victor's condition taking an unexpected turn, and JT being backed into a corner.

Spoiler alert! This article contains additional 'Young and Restless' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about the new episodes of the CBS soap.

According to TV Guide, Monday's episode of Y&R will show Hilary and Devon being forced to play nice. As for Phyllis and Billy, they will be updated by Jack regarding his visit with Kyle. Plus, Nick will warn JT. On Tuesday, Lily will be shocked by Hilary. Plus, Mac will talk to JT and give him a reality check. Meanwhile, Victor's condition will take a different turn than what was previously expected.

Victor gets visited by a msytery woman

On Wednesday, a mysterious woman will visit Victor. Elsewhere, Abby will meet a gorgeous stranger. As for Kyle, he will make himself feel at home. Thursday's episode will show Sharon and Nick having a disagreement, which leads to a falling out. Plus, Victoria will take a step towards the right path. As for Phyllis, she will give Jack some tough love. On Friday, Jill and Nikki will battle each other for the spotlight. Elsewhere, JT will be cornered and Ashley will suspect that something's not right with Kyle.

'The Young and the Restless' recaps

Last week showed Jill coming home to Genoa City. Meanwhile, Nikki’s loyalty was tested. As for JT, he had a painful flashback.

"The Young and the Restless" episodes air on Foxtel Arena in Australia during weekdays. It also airs on CBS in the US every Monday to Friday. Stay tuned for upcoming Y&R spoilers and updates.

Watch 'The Young and the Restless' Facebook video below: