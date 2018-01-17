'The Young and the Restless' Jan. 17-19 spoilers: Dina confesses

The cast of "The Young and the Restless" accepts the award for Outstanding Drama Series in a tie with "Days of Our Lives" at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Burbank, California April 26, 2015.

The cast of "The Young and the Restless" accepts the award for Outstanding Drama Series in a tie with "Days of Our Lives" at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Burbank, California April 26, 2015. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

"The Young and the Restless" cast, which includes Marla Adams (Dina), Melissa Ordway (Abby), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Cait Fairbanks (Tessa), Peter Bergman (Jack), Mishael Morgan (Hilary), Christel Khalil (Lily), Daniel Goddard (Cane), Max Shippee (Graham), Thad Luckinbill (JT), Tristan Lake Leabu (Reed) and Amelia Heinle (Victoria), will be featured in the episodes of the long-running American soap from Wednesday to Friday. It will show Dina's confession, Abby's surprise visitor in Paris and Graham crossing the line.

Soaps.sheknows and TV Guide report that on Wednesday's episode, Abby will have a surprise visitor in Paris. Meanwhile, Tessa will resort to extreme measures and Graham will cross the line. Plus, Dina will stick Graham with a deadly syringe when he urges her to lie down and take a rest.

Dina's confession

On Thursday, Dina will come clean about what happened to her. Plus, Hilary will think of babies. As for Cane and Lily, they will walk down memory lane as they reminisce about their past. Friday's episode will show Victoria making a very important decision. Meanwhile, JT is very distracting for her. Elsewhere, Mariah's world will be rocked. Plus, Lily and Cane will come home from Paris with their news.

'The Young and the Restless' recaps

Monday's episode showed JT and Victoria having sex. As for Cane, he left for Paris to try and win back Lily. Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) grilled JT about something. Speaking of JT, he made sure to cover his tracks. Plus, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) played with fire and fell into Graham's trap, which made him extremely smug about it.

Tuesday's episode featured Victor (Eric Braeden) walking in on Victoria and JT. He also made a surprising discovery. Elsewhere, Devon (Bryton James) had a conversation with Mariah. As for Nick (Joshua Morrow), he partnered with his mum Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) for a passion project.

The previous week showed Victor and Nikki teaming up. Plus, Nick scrutinised Sharon (Sharon Case) and someone targeted Ashley for revenge. Graham also revealed that he's married to Dina. Meanwhile, Ashley and Traci (Beth Maitland) searched for evidence that they can use against Graham.

"The Young and the Restless" episodes air on weekdays in Australia on Foxtel Arena. It airs on CBS in the US. Stay tuned for more Y&R spoilers and updates in the upcoming weeks.

