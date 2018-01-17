'The Young and the Restless' Jan. 17-19 spoilers: Dina confesses

By @JanSSS8 on
The Young and the Restless
The cast of "The Young and the Restless" accepts the award for Outstanding Drama Series in a tie with "Days of Our Lives" at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Burbank, California April 26, 2015. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

"The Young and the Restless" cast, which includes Marla Adams (Dina), Melissa Ordway (Abby), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Cait Fairbanks (Tessa), Peter Bergman (Jack), Mishael Morgan (Hilary), Christel Khalil (Lily), Daniel Goddard (Cane), Max Shippee (Graham), Thad Luckinbill (JT), Tristan Lake Leabu (Reed) and Amelia Heinle (Victoria), will be featured in the episodes of the long-running  American soap from Wednesday to Friday. It will show Dina's confession, Abby's surprise visitor in Paris and Graham crossing the line.

Spoiler alert! This update has 'Young and Restless' spoilers 2018. Read on to learn about what will happen in the upcoming Y&R episodes.

Soaps.sheknows and TV Guide report that on Wednesday's episode, Abby will have a surprise visitor in Paris. Meanwhile, Tessa will resort to extreme measures and Graham will cross the line. Plus, Dina will stick Graham with a deadly syringe when he urges her to lie down and take a rest.

Dina's confession

On Thursday, Dina will come clean about what happened to her. Plus, Hilary will think of babies. As for Cane and Lily, they will walk down memory lane as they reminisce about their past. Friday's episode will show Victoria making a very important decision. Meanwhile, JT is very distracting for her. Elsewhere, Mariah's world will be rocked. Plus, Lily and Cane will come home from Paris with their news.

'The Young and the Restless' recaps

Monday's episode showed JT and Victoria having sex. As for Cane, he left for Paris to try and win back Lily. Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) grilled JT about something. Speaking of JT, he made sure to cover his tracks. Plus, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) played with fire and fell into Graham's trap, which made him extremely smug about it.

Tuesday's episode featured Victor (Eric Braeden) walking in on Victoria and JT. He also made a surprising discovery. Elsewhere, Devon (Bryton James) had a conversation with Mariah. As for Nick (Joshua Morrow), he partnered with his mum Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) for a passion project.

The previous week showed Victor and Nikki teaming up. Plus, Nick scrutinised Sharon (Sharon Case) and someone targeted Ashley for revenge. Graham also revealed that he's married to Dina. Meanwhile, Ashley and Traci (Beth Maitland) searched for evidence that they can use against Graham.

"The Young and the Restless" episodes air on weekdays in Australia on Foxtel Arena. It airs on CBS in the US. Stay tuned for more Y&R spoilers and updates in the upcoming weeks.

Watch the 'Young and Restless' video below:

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
iPhones slow down: Queensland-based law firm considers taking legal action against Apple
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
NBA Trade News: Cavaliers not willing to move Brooklyn pick
DeMarcus Cousins free agency: Lakers, Mavericks biggest rivals to Pelicans
2018 Australian Open live stream: Rafael Nadal vs Leonardo Mayer
2018 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic makes triumphant return from injury
2018 Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios ready for Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
2018 Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios ready for Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into third round
2018 Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into third round
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Outlander’ season 4: New character introduced
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 episode 9 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Blade Runner 2049’: Exclusive interview with Barrie Barton
BREAKING: 'Home and Away' actress Jessica Falkholt passes away, hospital spokesman confirms
'The Young and the Restless' Jan. 17-19 spoilers: Dina confesses
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Jan. 17-19 [VIDEO]
'Solo: A Star Wars Story' synopsis confirms Han and Chewie meeting
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Lucasfilm releases synopsis online
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car