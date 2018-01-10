Young cancer victim inspires with life advice she penned on her deathbed

A 27-year-old Australian woman had recently died of cancer, but her life advice lives on. A letter she penned to be read after her death has gone viral and it is now inspiring thousands in her home country and far beyond.

Holly Butcher from Grafton, New South Wales passed away earlier this year after a battle with Ewing's sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, Daily Mail reported. She reportedly asked her family to post the letter she wrote on her Facebook account once she was gone and share it with those who have the chance to keep on living.

The letter includes Butcher’s insights about realising and accepting mortality at a young age. She said she loved her life and owed her happiness to her loved ones, but recognised that the control was not in her hands.

“I always imagined myself growing old, wrinkled and grey- most likely caused by the beautiful family (lots of kiddies) I planned on building with the love of my life,” she wrote. Butcher continued to say that’s the thing about life- that it is fragile, precious and unpredictable. She perceived each day as a gift.

Her advice was to stop worrying so much about the small, meaningless stresses in life. She also wished for people to do what they can to make time feel worthy and great.

As a reminder not to dwell on negativity, Butcher wrote about being grateful for minor issues, and get over it. It should not negatively affect other people’s days.

Butcher considers living a healthy life as her major passion. She wanted those who still have the chance to appreciate good health and functioning body and nourish it with fresh food, even if it is not one’s ideal size. “Remember there are more aspects to good health than the physical body- work just as hard on finding your mental, emotional and spiritual happiness too,” she added.

She also wrote about happiness in giving and attested that one gains more happiness doing things for others. She advised about using money on experiences or at least not missing out on experiences because all the money was spent on material things. Finally, she encouraged those who can to do a good deed by donating blood.

As of this writing, the January 4 Facebook post already got more than a hundred thousand shares and reactions. Many thank Butcher for what they say is her greatest gift to the world.