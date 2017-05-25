Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is a mid-range Android phone maxing out screen display possibilities

By on
Xiaomi
A journalist (R) listens to an explanation about Xiaomi's new mobile phone Mi Max from a staff member at its launch in Beijing May 10, 2016. Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Xiaomi has come up with the craziest high-end devices priced ridiculously and the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is the latest to join that class. The noticeable large device will easily capture anyone's attention, all 6.44-inches of it. 

At first, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 could pass off as the iPhone 7 Plus. As most know, that Apple phablet is quite huge which some are loving because of the wide display it offers. The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 offers a neat alternative for the folks who are not too concerned about brand. And while the aesthetics may seem similar, the meat of the device could be from within. 

Aside from the 6.44-inch full HD display of the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, the mid-range comes with an acceptable range of specs inside. That would include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset ably supported by 4 GB of RAM. As far as internal storage options, potential buyers can choose from either a 64 or 128 GB class. 

Other specs of the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 include a 12 MP Sony IMX386 rear camera which comes with a 1.25-micrometer large pixel sensor. It also comes with a 5 MP front-facing selfie shooter, stereo speakers and a non-removable Li-Ion 5300 mAh battery which is reportedly good to last for 2 days. 

The longevity of the battery for the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 may vary depending on one’s use. Regardless, running out of juice should not be much of a fuss considering the device comes with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 – something that can charge up the device to 68-percent in just an hour, Slash Gear reported.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 also comes with dual-SIM support and with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Again, it would be best to note that this is a mid-range device and not a high-end device which could mislead potential buyers. It looms as a good buy for folks looking for a phablet which can channel video viewing or one who simply want to take photos via a wider screen. 

As mentioned earlier, there are two storage options available for the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 where prices will vary. According to the latest update from Mobile 57, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is already out in the Australian market and will cost about AU$3,192. The pricing is based on local market shops and showrooms provided by main Xiaomi dealers in Australia. Prices are subject to change meaning it would be best to check out local dealers.

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
New York Jets starting quarterback position up for grabs
WWE SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon reveals loaded lineup
Nick Kyrgios back to his erratic ways a week before the French Open
Warriors owner Joe Lacob to Cleveland Cavaliers: 'We have unfinished business'
Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider
Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider
Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21-month prison sentence
Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21-month prison sentence
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
'Baywatch' and 'Quantico' star Priyanka Chopra hopes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get married
'Deadpool 2': Josh Brolin is busy building muscles
'Poldark' season 3: Leaked picture shows Demelza on a beach
‘Outlander’ season 3: New picture of Sam Heughan on ship
'Shots Fired' Season 1 Finale 'Hour Ten: Last Dance' recap: Preston presented the facts to jurors, The Grand Jury's votes on Cox and Beck's indictment were revealed [VIDEOS]
'Shots Fired' Season 1 Finale 'Hour Ten: Last Dance' recap
'The 100' season 4 episode 13 recap and review: Escape from Praimfaya
‘The 100’ season 4 episode 13 recap: Escape from Praimfaya
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car