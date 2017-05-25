Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is a mid-range Android phone maxing out screen display possibilities

A journalist (R) listens to an explanation about Xiaomi's new mobile phone Mi Max from a staff member at its launch in Beijing May 10, 2016.

Xiaomi has come up with the craziest high-end devices priced ridiculously and the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is the latest to join that class. The noticeable large device will easily capture anyone's attention, all 6.44-inches of it.

At first, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 could pass off as the iPhone 7 Plus. As most know, that Apple phablet is quite huge which some are loving because of the wide display it offers. The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 offers a neat alternative for the folks who are not too concerned about brand. And while the aesthetics may seem similar, the meat of the device could be from within.

Aside from the 6.44-inch full HD display of the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, the mid-range comes with an acceptable range of specs inside. That would include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset ably supported by 4 GB of RAM. As far as internal storage options, potential buyers can choose from either a 64 or 128 GB class.

Other specs of the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 include a 12 MP Sony IMX386 rear camera which comes with a 1.25-micrometer large pixel sensor. It also comes with a 5 MP front-facing selfie shooter, stereo speakers and a non-removable Li-Ion 5300 mAh battery which is reportedly good to last for 2 days.

The longevity of the battery for the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 may vary depending on one’s use. Regardless, running out of juice should not be much of a fuss considering the device comes with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 – something that can charge up the device to 68-percent in just an hour, Slash Gear reported.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 also comes with dual-SIM support and with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Again, it would be best to note that this is a mid-range device and not a high-end device which could mislead potential buyers. It looms as a good buy for folks looking for a phablet which can channel video viewing or one who simply want to take photos via a wider screen.

As mentioned earlier, there are two storage options available for the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 where prices will vary. According to the latest update from Mobile 57, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is already out in the Australian market and will cost about AU$3,192. The pricing is based on local market shops and showrooms provided by main Xiaomi dealers in Australia. Prices are subject to change meaning it would be best to check out local dealers.