Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until October 2 announced

Xbox
Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, announces backwards compatibility to play all Xbox 360 games on the Xbox One during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 15, 2015. Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

A new set of Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale has been revealed, and the lineup looks mighty promising. Xbox One and Xbox 360 Gold members are given until October 2 to make the most out of the latest deals on the Xbox Games Store.

Headlining the Xbox One Deals is “Mass Effect: Andromeda,” a candidate for the most polarising title of 2017. Both the original version and the Deluxe Edition are available at 50% off - US$20 (AU$25.17) and US$25 (AU$31.46), respectively.

Another title that grabs the attention is Infinity Ward’s "Call of Duty: Ghosts." Released in 2013, the game is currently available for US$19.80 (AU$24.91).

As for the Xbox 360 Deals, “Deadfall Adventures” and “Painkiller Hell & Damnation” have the largest discounts, both at 90% off. These titles cost US$3.99 (AU$5.02) and US$2.99 (AU$3.76), respectively.

A partial list of Xbox Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale can be viewed below, as compiled by Major Nelson. Listed titles are the ones with the largest discounts - at least 75% off. Titles with asterisks (*) are only valid for members of Xbox Live Gold. Do take note that prices and availability of games are subject to change and may vary according to region.

Xbox One Deals

  • Battle Worlds: Kronos*
  • Duck Dynasty
  • Forza Motorsport 6 VIP*
  • The Dwarves*
  • WRC 5 eSports Edition*
  • Cabela’s African Adventures
  • Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark

Xbox 360 Deals

  • Deadfall Adventures*
  • Painkiller Hell & Damnation*
  • DAH! Path of the Furon*
  • Legend of Kay Anniversary*
  • Red Faction: Armageddon*
  • Alien Rage*
  • Dogfight 1942*
  • Enemy Front*
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior 2 – Gold*
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior*
  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2*
  • Things on Wheels*
  • TRANSFORMERS: Dark of the Moon
  • TRANSFORMERS: Rise of the Dark Spark
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car