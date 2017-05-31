Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until June 6: ‘NHL 17’ and ‘Alien: Isolation’ among the best

A fresh set of Xbox Deals With Gold is here. Regular and Gold members have until June 6 to take advantage of the new assortment that comes with a bunch of “Tom Clancy” and Telltale bargains. Check out this week’s best deals and complete line-up below.
The Xbox One deals that have the principal price cuts are “Styx: Master of Shadows,” which is currently available for US$7.50 (AU$10.05) instead of US$29.99 (AU$40.17), and EA Sports’ “NHL 17” with its US$10.00 (AU$13.39) price tag. Both games are less 75 percent. Next in line are “The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season” and “The Walking Dead: Season Two” at US$6.25 (AU$8.37) each.
A couple of the better Xbox 360 deals are “ Tales from the Borderlands - Season Pass ” at US$14.99 (AU$20.08) and “ The Wolf Among Us - Season Pass, ” which is available for US$7.50 (AU$10.05). “ Alien: Isolation ” and “ Jurassic Park: The Game ” – both down 80 percent off – are this week’s best offers. The former carries a US$9.99 (AU$13.38) price tag while the latter is available for US$3.99 (AU$5.34).
Below are this week’s complete Deals With Gold line-up as provided by Major Nelson. Those with asterisks (*) are only valid to Gold members, but the rest are available to all regular subscribers. Please bear in mind that prices and availability are subject to change without prior notice and region-dependent.
Xbox One Deals With Gold
- 7 Days to Die
- Alien: Isolation Season Pass *
- Alien: Isolation - The Collection *
- Alien: Isolation *
- Back to the Future: The Game - 30th Anniversary Edition
- Batman: The Telltale Series - The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
- BioShock: The Collection *
- Blackwood Crossing *
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection *
- Bridge Constructor Stunts *
- Coffin Dodgers *
- Dark Arcana: The Carnival *
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Hot Getaway Costume Set
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Hot Summer Costume Set
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Last Getaway Costume Set
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Premier Sexy Costume & Movie Set
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Private Paradise Set
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Tropical Sexy Costume Set
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Ultimate Sexy Costumes
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition *
- EA Sports FIFA 17
- EA Sports FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition
- EA Sports FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition
- EA Sports NHL 17 Deluxe Edition
- EA Sports NHL 17 Super Deluxe Edition
- EA Sports NHL 17 *
- EA Sports UFC 2 Deluxe Edition *
- EA Sports UFC 2 *
- Game of Thrones - The Complete First Season (Episodes 1-6)
- Inside My Radio *
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series - The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
- Minecraft: Story Mode - Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8)
- Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Pass (Episodes 2-5)
- Minecraft: Story Mode - The Complete Adventure (Episodes 1-8)
- Minecraft: Story Mode - The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
- Mordheim: City of the Damned *
- Overwatch Game of the Year Edition
- Shadow Warrior 2 - Launch Edition
- Soul Axiom *
- Styx: Master of Shadows *
- Tales from the Borderlands Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
- The Final Station *
- The Long Dark (Game Preview) *
- The Technomancer *
- The Telltale Games Collection
- The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
- The Walking Dead: Michonne - A Telltale Miniseries
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Wolf Among Us
- Thimbleweed Park *
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege + The Division Bundle
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Amethyst Weapon Skin
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Ash Watch_Dogs Set
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Bandit Football Helmet
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Canadian Racer Pack
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Castle Blood Dragon
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Castle Football Helmet
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Cobalt Weapon Skin
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Cyan Weapon Skin
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Emerald Weapon Skin
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Frost Division Set
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Fuze Ghost Recon Set
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: GEMSTONES BUNDLE
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Montagne Bushido Set
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Operators Icon Charm Bundle
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Platinum Weapon Skin
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Racer FBI SWAT Pack
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Racer GIGN Pack
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Rook the Crew Set
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Ruby Weapon Skin
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Russian Racer Pack
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Topaz Weapon Skin
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: USA Racer Pack
- Tom Clancy’s The Division - Last stand
- Tom Clancy’s The Division - Marine Forces Outfits Pack
- Tom Clancy’s The Division - Season Pass
- Tom Clancy’s The Division - Streets of New York Outfit Bundle
- Tom Clancy’s The Division - Survival
- Tom Clancy’s The Division - Underground
- Tom Clancy’s The Division - Military Specialists Outfits Pack
- Tom Clancy’s The Division - Sports Fan Outfit Pack
- Tom Clancy’s The Division - Upper East Side Outfit Pack
- Tom Clancy’s The Division - Frontline Outfit Pack
- Trulon: The Shadow Engine *
Xbox 360 Deals With Gold
- Alien: Isolation *
- Aliens: Colonial Marines *
- Back to the Future: The Game - 30th Anniversary Edition
- Batman - The Telltale Series - Season Pass
- Farming Simulator 15 *
- Game of Thrones - Season Pass (Episodes 2-6)
- Grand Theft Auto V *
- Jurassic Park: The Game
- Minecraft: Story Mode - Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8)
- Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Pass
- Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Pass Deluxe (Episodes 2-8)
- Poker Night 2
- Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space
- Sam & Max Save the World
- Tales from the Borderlands - Season Pass
- The Walking Dead: Michonne - Season Pass (Episodes 2-3)
- The Walking Dead: Season One - 400 Days
- The Walking Dead: Season One - Episode 2
- The Walking Dead: Season One - Episode 3
- The Walking Dead: Season One - Episode 4
- The Walking Dead: Season One - Episode 5
- The Walking Dead: Season Two - Season Pass
- The Wolf Among Us - Season Pass
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter *
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 *
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier *
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Conviction *
MORE GAMING STORIES:
Acer Nitro 5 launches: New budget gaming laptop has various configurations for added user flexibility
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7