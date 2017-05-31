Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until June 6: ‘NHL 17’ and ‘Alien: Isolation’ among the best

A fresh set of Xbox Deals With Gold is here. Regular and Gold members have until June 6 to take advantage of the new assortment that comes with a bunch of “Tom Clancy” and Telltale bargains. Check out this week’s best deals and complete line-up below.

The Xbox One deals that have the principal price cuts are “Styx: Master of Shadows,” which is currently available for US$7.50 (AU$10.05) instead of US$29.99 (AU$40.17), and EA Sports’ “NHL 17” with its US$10.00 (AU$13.39) price tag. Both games are less 75 percent. Next in line are “The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season” and “The Walking Dead: Season Two” at US$6.25 (AU$8.37) each.

A couple of the better Xbox 360 deals are “ Tales from the Borderlands - Season Pass ” at US$14.99 (AU$20.08) and “ The Wolf Among Us - Season Pass, ” which is available for US$7.50 (AU$10.05). “ Alien: Isolation ” and “ Jurassic Park: The Game ” – both down 80 percent off – are this week’s best offers. The former carries a US$9.99 (AU$13.38) price tag while the latter is available for US$3.99 (AU$5.34).

Below are this week’s complete Deals With Gold line-up as provided by Major Nelson. Those with asterisks (*) are only valid to Gold members, but the rest are available to all regular subscribers. Please bear in mind that prices and availability are subject to change without prior notice and region-dependent.

Xbox One Deals With Gold

7 Days to Die

Alien: Isolation Season Pass *

Alien: Isolation - The Collection *

Alien: Isolation *

Back to the Future: The Game - 30th Anniversary Edition

Batman: The Telltale Series - The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

BioShock: The Collection *

Blackwood Crossing *

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection *

Bridge Constructor Stunts *

Coffin Dodgers *

Dark Arcana: The Carnival *

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Hot Getaway Costume Set

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Hot Summer Costume Set

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Last Getaway Costume Set

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Premier Sexy Costume & Movie Set

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Private Paradise Set

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Tropical Sexy Costume Set

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Ultimate Sexy Costumes

Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition *

EA Sports FIFA 17

EA Sports FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition

EA Sports FIFA 17 Super Deluxe Edition

EA Sports NHL 17 Deluxe Edition

EA Sports NHL 17 Super Deluxe Edition

EA Sports NHL 17 *

EA Sports UFC 2 Deluxe Edition *

EA Sports UFC 2 *

Game of Thrones - The Complete First Season (Episodes 1-6)

Inside My Radio *

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series - The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

Minecraft: Story Mode - Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8)

Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Pass (Episodes 2-5)

Minecraft: Story Mode - The Complete Adventure (Episodes 1-8)

Minecraft: Story Mode - The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

Mordheim: City of the Damned *

Overwatch Game of the Year Edition

Shadow Warrior 2 - Launch Edition

Soul Axiom *

Styx: Master of Shadows *

Tales from the Borderlands Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

The Final Station *

The Long Dark (Game Preview) *

The Technomancer *

The Telltale Games Collection

The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier - The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

The Walking Dead: Michonne - A Telltale Miniseries

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

The Wolf Among Us

Thimbleweed Park *

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - Standard Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege + The Division Bundle

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Amethyst Weapon Skin

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Ash Watch_Dogs Set

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Bandit Football Helmet

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Canadian Racer Pack

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Castle Blood Dragon

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Castle Football Helmet

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Cobalt Weapon Skin

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Cyan Weapon Skin

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Emerald Weapon Skin

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Frost Division Set

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Fuze Ghost Recon Set

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: GEMSTONES BUNDLE

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Montagne Bushido Set

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Operators Icon Charm Bundle

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Platinum Weapon Skin

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Racer FBI SWAT Pack

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Racer GIGN Pack

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Rook the Crew Set

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Ruby Weapon Skin

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Russian Racer Pack

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Topaz Weapon Skin

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: USA Racer Pack

Tom Clancy’s The Division - Last stand

Tom Clancy’s The Division - Marine Forces Outfits Pack

Tom Clancy’s The Division - Season Pass

Tom Clancy’s The Division - Streets of New York Outfit Bundle

Tom Clancy’s The Division - Survival

Tom Clancy’s The Division - Underground

Tom Clancy’s The Division - Military Specialists Outfits Pack

Tom Clancy’s The Division - Sports Fan Outfit Pack

Tom Clancy’s The Division - Upper East Side Outfit Pack

Tom Clancy’s The Division - Frontline Outfit Pack

Trulon: The Shadow Engine *

Xbox 360 Deals With Gold

Alien: Isolation *

Aliens: Colonial Marines *

Back to the Future: The Game - 30th Anniversary Edition

Batman - The Telltale Series - Season Pass

Farming Simulator 15 *

Game of Thrones - Season Pass (Episodes 2-6)

Grand Theft Auto V *

Jurassic Park: The Game

Minecraft: Story Mode - Adventure Pass (Additional Episodes 6-8)

Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Pass

Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Pass Deluxe (Episodes 2-8)

Poker Night 2

Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space

Sam & Max Save the World

Tales from the Borderlands - Season Pass

The Walking Dead: Michonne - Season Pass (Episodes 2-3)

The Walking Dead: Season One - 400 Days

The Walking Dead: Season One - Episode 2

The Walking Dead: Season One - Episode 3

The Walking Dead: Season One - Episode 4

The Walking Dead: Season One - Episode 5

The Walking Dead: Season Two - Season Pass

The Wolf Among Us - Season Pass

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter *

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 *

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier *

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Conviction *

