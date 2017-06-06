Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until June 13: ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Dragon Age: Inquisition’ among the best

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, announces backwards compatibility to play all Xbox 360 games on the Xbox One during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 15, 2015.

It’s a new week, Gold members. An all-new set of Xbox Deals With Gold is here. Don’t miss out this week’s goodies because they’re only up for grabs until June 13. Read on and find out what this week’s batch has to offer.

The Xbox One deals that have the most solid cutbacks are “Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition,” which is currently available for US$5.00 (AU$6.68) rather than US$19.99 (AU$26.72), and “EA Sports NHL 17” with its US$10.00 (AU$13.37) price tag. The two games both are 75 percent off. Next in line are “Call of Duty: Ghosts - Gold Edition” and “Party Hard” at US$19.80 (AU$26.46) and US$4.29 (AU$5.73), respectively.

Some of the better Xbox 360 deals are “ Call of Duty ” instalments, with “Advanced Warfare” and the “ Black Ops III” bundle each going for US$19.99 (AU$26.72). “ Assassin’s Creed III ” add-ons make up this week’s best bargains. DLCs “The Betrayal” and “The Infamy” each have a 67 percent discount at US$3.29 (AU$4.40).

This week’s entire Deals With Gold roster is provided below. Offers with asterisks (*) can only be picked up by Gold members while the rest are valid to all regular Xbox aficionados. A friendly Major Nelson reminder: all prices and accessibility are subject to change without prior notice and are area-dependent.

Xbox One Deals With Gold

Baila Latino *

Beat This Bundle: Kung-Fu & Beatsplosion *

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Gold Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Season Pass

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Points (13,000)

Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition

Call of Duty: Ghosts Season Pass

Call of Duty: Ghosts - Gold Edition

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare + Destiny - The Collection

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Digital Deluxe Edition

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Digital Legacy Edition

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Launch Edition

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Season Pass

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy + Destiny - The Collection Bundle

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Points (13,000)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Points (13,000)

Castles *

Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition *

EA Sports NHL 17

EA Sports NHL 17 Deluxe Edition

EA Sports NHL 17 Super Deluxe Edition

Extreme Exorcism *

For Honor 5,000 Steel Credits Pack

For Honor 11,000 Steel Credits Pack

For Honor 25,000 Steel Credits Pack

For Honor 65,000 Steel Credits Pack

For Honor 150,000 Steel Credits Pack

Ironcast *

King Oddball *

Neon Chrome *

Party Hard *

Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition *

RevErsi Quest *

Super Bomb Rush (Pre-order discount)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - Extra Large Pack 11,530 GR Credits

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - Large Pack 7,285 GR Credits

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - Medium Pack 3,840 Credits

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - Small Pack 1,700 GR Credits

Typoman *

Xbox 360 Deals With Gold

Assassin’s Creed III Season Pass *

Assassin’s Creed III: The Battle Hardened Pack *

Assassin’s Creed III: The Betrayal *

Assassin’s Creed III: The Hidden Secrets Pack *

Assassin’s Creed III: The Infamy *

Assassin’s Creed III: The Redemption *

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare *

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare *

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass *

Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass

Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Bundle *

Call of Duty: Classic *

Call of Duty: Ghosts *

Call of Duty: Ghosts Season Pass *

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 *

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 *

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle *

