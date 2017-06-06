Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until June 13: ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Dragon Age: Inquisition’ among the best

By @ULB1N on
Xbox
Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, announces backwards compatibility to play all Xbox 360 games on the Xbox One during game publisher Microsoft's Xbox media briefing before the opening day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in Los Angeles, California, United States, June 15, 2015. Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

It’s a new week, Gold members. An all-new set of Xbox Deals With Gold is here. Don’t miss out this week’s goodies because they’re only up for grabs until June 13. Read on and find out what this week’s batch has to offer.

The Xbox One deals that have the most solid cutbacks are “Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition,” which is currently available for US$5.00 (AU$6.68) rather than US$19.99 (AU$26.72), and “EA Sports NHL 17” with its US$10.00 (AU$13.37) price tag. The two games both are 75 percent off. Next in line are “Call of Duty: Ghosts - Gold Edition” and “Party Hard” at US$19.80 (AU$26.46) and US$4.29 (AU$5.73), respectively.

Some of the better Xbox 360 deals are “ Call of Duty ” instalments, with “Advanced Warfare” and the “ Black Ops III” bundle each going for US$19.99 (AU$26.72). “ Assassin’s Creed III ” add-ons make up this week’s best bargains. DLCs “The Betrayal” and “The Infamy” each have a 67 percent discount at US$3.29 (AU$4.40).

This week’s entire Deals With Gold roster is provided below. Offers with asterisks (*) can only be picked up by Gold members while the rest are valid to all regular Xbox aficionados. A friendly Major Nelson reminder: all prices and accessibility are subject to change without prior notice and are area-dependent.

Xbox One Deals With Gold

  • Baila Latino *
  • Beat This Bundle: Kung-Fu & Beatsplosion *
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Gold Edition
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Season Pass
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III Points (13,000)
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts Season Pass
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts - Gold Edition
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare + Destiny - The Collection
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Digital Legacy Edition
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Launch Edition
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Season Pass
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy + Destiny - The Collection Bundle
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Points (13,000)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Points (13,000)
  • Castles *
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition *
  • EA Sports NHL 17
  • EA Sports NHL 17 Deluxe Edition
  • EA Sports NHL 17 Super Deluxe Edition
  • Extreme Exorcism *
  • For Honor 5,000 Steel Credits Pack
  • For Honor 11,000 Steel Credits Pack
  • For Honor 25,000 Steel Credits Pack
  • For Honor 65,000 Steel Credits Pack
  • For Honor 150,000 Steel Credits Pack
  • Ironcast *
  • King Oddball *
  • Neon Chrome *
  • Party Hard *
  • Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition *
  • RevErsi Quest *
  • Super Bomb Rush (Pre-order discount)
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - Extra Large Pack 11,530 GR Credits
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - Large Pack 7,285 GR Credits
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - Medium Pack 3,840 Credits
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - Small Pack 1,700 GR Credits
  • Typoman *

Xbox 360 Deals With Gold

  • Assassin’s Creed III Season Pass *
  • Assassin’s Creed III: The Battle Hardened Pack *
  • Assassin’s Creed III: The Betrayal *
  • Assassin’s Creed III: The Hidden Secrets Pack *
  • Assassin’s Creed III: The Infamy *
  • Assassin’s Creed III: The Redemption *
  • Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare *
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare *
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass *
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Bundle *
  • Call of Duty: Classic *
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts *
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts Season Pass *
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 *
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 *
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle *

MORE GAMING NEWS:

Steam sale: Get 25 PC games for just US$1 with the Dollar Galaxy Bundle

Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501 specs, price and release details: New gaming laptop is the world’s thinnest

Related
Join the Discussion
Foreign investors to endure doubled taxes as NSW supports the 'Australian dream'
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Uber to hike fares and add booking fee in Australian cities from June
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
Airline heads lay out alternatives to laptop bans
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
First-home buyer activity in NSW to surge on July 1: CoreLogic
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
Australia vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 online, preview
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavs Game 1 online, preview
2017 NBA Draft: Lonzo Ball to Lakers is not a lock, per new report
Tony Romo broadcasting career may be cut short if the NFL itch returns
Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta live stream: Watch 2017 French Open quarterfinals online
WWE Extreme Rules 2017 preview and latest update: Samoa Joe is big betting favorite to win Fatal Five-Way
Samoa Joe favored to win Fatal-Five-Way and face Brock Lesnar for Universal title
More Sports
MacBook Pro 2018 possibly armed with 30-percent more Intel chip power
Tesla Model 3 leaked feature worry experts
Aussies hit worst at Microsoft Outlook global outage
Steam sale: Pay only US$1.99 for 10 games with the Cryptic Bundle 7
Acer Predator Triton 700 specs, price and release details: New ultra-thin gaming laptop packs GTX 1080 and Max-Q
Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop specs, price and release details
iOS 10.3.3: Second beta release pushes potential iOS 10.3.1 jailbreak on the brink
Apple rolls out second beta of near-perfect iOS 10.3.3
More Life
'Holby City' Series 19 episode 35 'The Hard Way Home' spoilers
Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teases supernatural angle for 'Riverdale' season 2
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 17 'Driving Miss Crazy' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers from June 5-9: Valentin has a new game up his sleeve
'Outlander' season 3 spoilers: Show reveals if this character cheated on wife; Diana Gabaldon has watched 9 episodes
‘Outlander’ season 3 to reveal if this character cheated
'Neighbours' spoilers for June 6-9: Aaron worries about his relationship with David and his field of work affecting it [VIDEOS]
'Neighbours' spoilers for June 6-9
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car