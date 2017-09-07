Xbox One brings in new games with keyboard and mouse support

Xbox Platform CVP Mike Ybarra revealed compatibility plans at PAX
By @nessdoctor on
Xbox One
Head of Microsoft Xbox Phil Spencer unveils the Xbox One S console at the Xbox E3 2016 media briefing in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2016. Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

Although a personal computer and a console have been different preferences for a lot of gamers, their layouts do not make them direct competitors with one another. While a lot of games are now playable through controllers on a PC, it looks like consoles will be catching up with this big move coming soon.

Mouse and keyboard support has already been on the table for quite some time as console gaming companies have already been considering it. This has drawn even closer when Minecraft’s “Better Together” beta started supporting mouse and keyboard inputs.

Mike Ybarra, Xbox Platform CVP, opened up about their plans for mouse and keyboard compatibility for the Xbox during a panel at PAX recently. He said that Microsoft is already taking particular measures to make sure that developers get smart about when they would allow the said functionality.

PC Mag says that in the said speech, Ybarra highlighted “fairness” as a key concern. This is because players which prefer the keyboard and mouse input have an advantage over those controller types, especially when it comes to some specific types of games such as first person shooters. This genre has grown to more competitive proportions and one player can just pick the more advantageous input to gain a lead against other players.

“Keyboard and mouse support is definitely coming,” says Ybarra. He also adds that everyone will be seeing their first games which will support keyboard and mouse input soon. “I can’t announce what that is, but soon. And based on developer interest, they’ll choose to do keyboard and mouse, or not!!” says Ybarra.

Windows Central that while this looks promising, there is still a lot of anxiety from within the community about the inclusion of an output which console gamers are not accustomed to. There is one potential problem wherein if Xbox players are suddenly split between keyboard and mouse versus controllers, this could cause a division from the player pools. Microsoft is very likely to leave how this progress to their developers but surely, this addition will be positive overall.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car