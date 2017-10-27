Xbox Live Gold November 2017 free games: 'Tales from the Borderlands' included

The lineup of Xbox Live Gold free games for November 2017 has been announced by Microsoft. From platforming to racing, the set offers a healthy variety for both Xbox One and Xbox 360 Gold members. Below is a list of the games included in this time limited offer. Dates are taken from the original post and may depend on time zone.

‘TrackMania Turbo’

An arcade racing game with hundreds of tracks available, “TrackMania Turbo” comes with plenty of features. There are four gameplay modes to choose from such as the gravity-defying Rollercoaster Lagoon and the tricky Canyon Grand Drift. The game can be downloaded for free on the Xbox One for the entire month of November.

‘Tales from the Borderlands’

“Tales from the Borderlands” is set in the same universe as the critically acclaimed FPS series. It has the same quirky story fans are familiar with, but the entire thing is told in classic Telltale goodness. This one will be available on the Xbox One from November 16 to December 15.

‘Nights into Dreams’

Both Xbox One and Xbox 360 owners are in for a free download of “Nights into Dreams” starting November 1 to November 15. “Save the land of Nightopia from Wizeman the Wicked by gathering orbs to unlock stolen emotions and battle his powerful minions,” Microsoft’s synopsis says. Take note that this game was developed by the Sonic Team, so it might be worth checking out.

‘Deadfall Adventures’

Also available for both Xbox One and 360, “Deadfall Adventures” puts players in the shoes of an adventurer/treasure hunter. The FPS game will be available on the second half of November right after the availability of “Nights into Dreams.”

For more information regarding Xbox Live Gold free games for November 2017, check out the original post on the Microsoft page.