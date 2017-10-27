Xbox Live Gold November 2017 free games: 'Tales from the Borderlands' included

By on
Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold on Xbox Live
People walk past the Microsoft Xbox booth at the E3 Electronic Expo in Los Angeles, California, US, June 14, 2016. Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

The lineup of Xbox Live Gold free games for November 2017 has been announced by Microsoft. From platforming to racing, the set offers a healthy variety for both Xbox One and Xbox 360 Gold members. Below is a list of the games included in this time limited offer. Dates are taken from the original post and may depend on time zone.

‘TrackMania Turbo’

An arcade racing game with hundreds of tracks available, “TrackMania Turbo” comes with plenty of features. There are four gameplay modes to choose from such as the gravity-defying Rollercoaster Lagoon and the tricky Canyon Grand Drift. The game can be downloaded for free on the Xbox One for the entire month of November.

‘Tales from the Borderlands’

“Tales from the Borderlands” is set in the same universe as the critically acclaimed FPS series. It has the same quirky story fans are familiar with, but the entire thing is told in classic Telltale goodness. This one will be available on the Xbox One from November 16 to December 15.

‘Nights into Dreams’

Both Xbox One and Xbox 360 owners are in for a free download of “Nights into Dreams” starting November 1 to November 15. “Save the land of Nightopia from Wizeman the Wicked by gathering orbs to unlock stolen emotions and battle his powerful minions,” Microsoft’s synopsis says. Take note that this game was developed by the Sonic Team, so it might be worth checking out.

‘Deadfall Adventures’

Also available for both Xbox One and 360, “Deadfall Adventures” puts players in the shoes of an adventurer/treasure hunter. The FPS game will be available on the second half of November right after the availability of “Nights into Dreams.”

For more information regarding Xbox Live Gold free games for November 2017, check out the original post on the Microsoft page.

Join the Discussion
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Novak Djokovic yet to commit to Brisbane International, organisers worried
Kris Dunn Injury Update: Bulls to bring PG off the bench
Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards live stream: Watch NBA online
Swiss Indoors Basel: Roger Federer off to dominating start
Lakers rallied behind Lonzo Ball to upset Wizards, says coach Luke Walton
Lakers rallied behind Lonzo Ball to upset Wizards, says coach Luke Walton
Roger Federer vs Benoit Paire live stream: Watch Basel ATP live
Roger Federer vs Benoit Paire live stream: Watch Basel ATP live
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: Belle is back
‘Outlander’ season 3: Matthew Roberts on Print Shop scene
'The Young and the Restless' Oct. 26-27 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Cast members spotted in Belfast
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Oct. 26-27: Shirley advises Sally
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Oct. 26-27 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Star Trek Discovery' episode 7: Time loop problems
‘Star Trek Discover’ episode 7: Harry Mudd is back
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car