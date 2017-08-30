Xbox Deals With Gold until September 5: ‘Assassin’s Creed’ headlines

The last hurrah of Xbox Deals with Gold for August is here and it’s a good one. There’s plenty of “Assassin’s Creed” and “Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round” products this week to suit the ultimate gamer’s palate. Check out the most discounted items below.
Good news to Xbox Live Gold members: save more on all the Xbox One “Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round” content offered this week. Kokoro is currently available free of charge for all Gold members. The character is normally worth US$3.99 (AU$5.35). Next in line is the 80 percent off “Forza Horizon 2 VIP” add-on at US$4.00 (AU$5.39), followed by three “Evolve” titles that each have a 75 percent markdown.
For the Xbox 360, nine products are down 75 precent at the moment, including “Assassin’s Creed,” “Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood,” “Assassin’s Creed III” and “Assassin’s Creed Revelations.” “Contrast” is now available for just US$2.49 (AU$3.36) while “Mafia II” – perhaps the best deal this week – is offered at US$2.49 (AU$12.48).
Check out every Xbox Deals With Gold product for this week below. All items are available until September 5, but pricing and availability are subject to change without prior notice and may vary by region. Deals with asterisks (*) are only available to Xbox Live Gold members.
Xbox One Deals With Gold
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy | Game | 60 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China | Game | 50 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India | Game | 50 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia | Game | 50 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | Game | 60 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Illustrious Pirates Pack | Add-On | 50 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry | Add-On | 50 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate | Game | 60 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition | Game | 60 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the Ripper | Add-On | 60 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Steampunk Pack | Add-On | 50 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Streets of London Pack | Add-On | 50 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – The Last Maharaja Missions Pack | Add-On | 50 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Victorian Legends Pack | Add-On | 50 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection | Game | 50 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate | Game | 67 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed Unity | Game | 60 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed Unity – Secrets of the Revolution | Add-On | 60 percent off
- Battle Islands: Commanders – Exclusive Battle Over Berlin Bundle * | Add-On | 35 percent off
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle * | Game | 50 percent off
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition * | Game | 50 percent off
- Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round – Character: Kokoro | Add-On | 0 percent / 100 percent off
- Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round – Core Fighters 30 Character Set | Add-On | 20 percent / 30 percent off
- Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round – Flower Set | Add-On | 20 percent / 30 percent off
- Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round – Honoka Character + Debut Costume Set | Add-On | 20 percent / 30 percent off
- Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round – Mai Shiranui + Debut Costume Set | Add-On | 20 percent / 30 percent off
- Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round – Naotora Ii + Debut Costume Set | Add-On | 20 percent / 30 percent off
- Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round – Newcomer Set | Add-On | 20 percent / 30 percent off
- Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round – Pop Idol Costume Set | Add-On | 20 percent / 30 percent off
- Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round – Shrine Maiden Costume Set | Add-On | 20 percent / 30 percent off
- Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round – Ultimate Kokoro Content | Add-On | 30 percent / 50 percent off
- Doodle God: Ultimate Edition * | Game | 50 percent off
- Evolve Digital Deluxe * | Game | 75 percent off
- Evolve Ultimate Edition * | Game | 75 percent off
- Evolve * | Game | 75 percent off
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD * | Game | 50 percent off
- Forza Horizon 2 VIP * | Add-On | 80 percent off
- Forza Motorsport 6 Fast & Furious Car Pack * | Add-On | 50 percent off
- Forza Motorsport 6 VIP * | Add-On | 75 percent off
- Goat MMO Simulator * | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Goat Simulator: GoatZ * | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Goat Simulator: Payday * | Add-On | 60 percent off
- Goat Simulator: Waste Of Space * | Add-On | 35 percent off
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition * | Game | 35 percent off
- Mafia III Season Pass * | Add-On | 35 percent off
- Mafia III * | Game | 35 percent off
- Ride 2 * | Game | 60 percent off
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition * | Game | 45 percent off
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition * | Game | 45 percent off
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege * | Game | 50 percent off
- Tour de France 2017 * | Game | 40 percent off
Xbox 360 Deals With Gold
- 0 Day Attack on Earth * | Arcade | 50 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed | Games On Demand | 75 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood | Games On Demand | 75 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed III | Games On Demand | 75 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed III Season Pass | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed III The Betrayal | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed III The Infamy | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed III The Redemption | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed III – The Hidden Secrets Pack | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed III: The Battle Hardened Pack | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD | Arcade | 67 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations | Games On Demand | 75 percent off
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue | Games On Demand | 67 percent off
- Bound by Flame * | Games On Demand | 75 percent off
- Contrast * | Arcade | 75 percent off
- Crystal Defenders * | Arcade | 50 percent off
- Divinity II – The Dragon Knight Saga * | Games On Demand | 75 percent off
- Faery: Legends of Avalon * | Arcade | 75 percent off
- Final Fantasy XIII-2 * | Games On Demand | 50 percent off
- Gyromancer * | Arcade | 50 percent off
- Mafia II * | Games On Demand | 75 percent off
- Moon Diver * | Arcade | 50 percent off
- Space Invaders Extreme * | Arcade | 50 percent off
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene * | Arcade | 50 percent off
- Trials Fusion – DLC Empire of the Sky | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Trials Fusion – DLC Riders of the Rustland | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Trials Fusion – Season Pass | Add-On | 70 percent off
- Trials Fusion: After The Incident | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Trials Fusion: Fault One Zero | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Trials Fusion: Fire in the deep | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Trials Fusion: Welcome to the Abyss | Add-On | 67 percent off
- Yosumin! Live * | Arcade | 50 percent off