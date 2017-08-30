Xbox Deals With Gold until September 5: ‘Assassin’s Creed’ headlines

The last hurrah of Xbox Deals with Gold for August is here and it’s a good one. There’s plenty of “Assassin’s Creed” and “Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round” products this week to suit the ultimate gamer’s palate. Check out the most discounted items below.

Good news to Xbox Live Gold members: save more on all the Xbox One “Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round” content offered this week. Kokoro is currently available free of charge for all Gold members. The character is normally worth US$3.99 (AU$5.35). Next in line is the 80 percent off “Forza Horizon 2 VIP” add-on at US$4.00 (AU$5.39), followed by three “Evolve” titles that each have a 75 percent markdown.

For the Xbox 360, nine products are down 75 precent at the moment, including “Assassin’s Creed,” “Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood,” “Assassin’s Creed III” and “Assassin’s Creed Revelations.” “Contrast” is now available for just US$2.49 (AU$3.36) while “Mafia II” – perhaps the best deal this week – is offered at US$2.49 (AU$12.48).

Check out every Xbox Deals With Gold product for this week below. All items are available until September 5, but pricing and availability are subject to change without prior notice and may vary by region. Deals with asterisks (*) are only available to Xbox Live Gold members.

Xbox One Deals With Gold

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy | Game | 60 percent off

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China | Game | 50 percent off

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India | Game | 50 percent off

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia | Game | 50 percent off

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | Game | 60 percent off

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Illustrious Pirates Pack | Add-On | 50 percent off

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry | Add-On | 50 percent off

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass | Add-On | 67 percent off

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate | Game | 60 percent off

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition | Game | 60 percent off

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the Ripper | Add-On | 60 percent off

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass | Add-On | 67 percent off

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Steampunk Pack | Add-On | 50 percent off

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Streets of London Pack | Add-On | 50 percent off

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – The Last Maharaja Missions Pack | Add-On | 50 percent off

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Victorian Legends Pack | Add-On | 50 percent off

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection | Game | 50 percent off

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate | Game | 67 percent off

Assassin’s Creed Unity | Game | 60 percent off

Assassin’s Creed Unity – Secrets of the Revolution | Add-On | 60 percent off

Battle Islands: Commanders – Exclusive Battle Over Berlin Bundle * | Add-On | 35 percent off

| Add-On | 35 percent off Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle * | Game | 50 percent off

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition * | Game | 50 percent off

Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round – Character: Kokoro | Add-On | 0 percent / 100 percent off

Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round – Core Fighters 30 Character Set | Add-On | 20 percent / 30 percent off

Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round – Flower Set | Add-On | 20 percent / 30 percent off

Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round – Honoka Character + Debut Costume Set | Add-On | 20 percent / 30 percent off

Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round – Mai Shiranui + Debut Costume Set | Add-On | 20 percent / 30 percent off

Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round – Naotora Ii + Debut Costume Set | Add-On | 20 percent / 30 percent off

Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round – Newcomer Set | Add-On | 20 percent / 30 percent off

Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round – Pop Idol Costume Set | Add-On | 20 percent / 30 percent off

Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round – Shrine Maiden Costume Set | Add-On | 20 percent / 30 percent off

Dead Or Alive 5: Last Round – Ultimate Kokoro Content | Add-On | 30 percent / 50 percent off

Doodle God: Ultimate Edition * | Game | 50 percent off

Doodle God: Ultimate Edition * | Game | 50 percent off
Evolve Digital Deluxe * | Game | 75 percent off

Evolve Ultimate Edition * | Game | 75 percent off

Evolve * | Game | 75 percent off

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD * | Game | 50 percent off

Forza Horizon 2 VIP * | Add-On | 80 percent off

Forza Motorsport 6 Fast & Furious Car Pack * | Add-On | 50 percent off

Forza Motorsport 6 VIP * | Add-On | 75 percent off

Goat MMO Simulator * | Add-On | 67 percent off

Goat Simulator: GoatZ * | Add-On | 67 percent off

Goat Simulator: Payday * | Add-On | 60 percent off

Goat Simulator: Waste Of Space * | Add-On | 35 percent off

Mafia III Deluxe Edition * | Game | 35 percent off

Mafia III Season Pass * | Add-On | 35 percent off

Mafia III * | Game | 35 percent off

Ride 2 * | Game | 60 percent off

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition * | Game | 45 percent off

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Gold Edition * | Game | 45 percent off

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege * | Game | 50 percent off

Tour de France 2017 * | Game | 40 percent off

Xbox 360 Deals With Gold