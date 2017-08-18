'Wynonna Earp' season 2 'Gone as a Girl Can Get' spoilers [VIDEOS]

By @JanSSS8 on
Wynonna Earp cast
The cast of Wynnona Earp at the discussion of the TV show at Camp Conival in San Diego. From left: Melanie Scrofano, Shamier Anderson, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell and Tim Rozon. Wikimedia Commons/iDominick

The "Wynonna Earp" cast, which includes Katherine Barrell as Nicole Haught, Melanie Scrofano as Wynonna, Shamier Anderson as Deputy Marshal Xavier Dolls, Dominique Provost-Chalkley as Waverly Earp and Tim Rozon as Doc Holliday, will have an upcoming episode titled "Gone as a Girl Can Get," which airs on Friday in the US. It will show an alternate reality that Doc and Wynonna will be imprisoned in. 

Spoiler alert: This article contains additional 'Wynonna Earp' spoilers. Read on only if you want to know more about what happens in 'Gone as a Girl Can Get.'

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), "Wynonna Earp" season 2, episode 11 will show Wynonna and Doc trapped in an alternate reality wherein she doesn't even exist. Meanwhile, The Widows are preparing for the immediate release of their leader. A Syfy press release also states that a vengeful wish will be made by one of the "Wynonna Earp" characters. Unfortunately, it will go awry and will turn friends and allies against each other. "Gone as a Girl Can Get" was written by Alexandra Zarowny. Tamara Duarte as Rosita Bustillos and Varun Saranga as Jeremy Chetri will be the guest stars in this episode.

'Gone as a Girl Can Get' sneak peek

A sneak peek video of "Gone as a Girl Can Get" was uploaded on Syfy's YouTube Channel. It shows Jeremy and Dolls interrogating one of The Widows. However, she doesn't want to reveal the answers that they're looking for. Watch the said video at the bottom of the article. 

'Wynonna Earp' episodes: 'I See a Darkness' and 'I Hope You Dance'

"I See a Darkness" was the episode that aired on Aug. 11, before "Gone as a Girl Can Get." It was directed by Ron Murphy and written by John Callaghan. It showed Nicole getting poisoned by The Widows. Wynonna desperately scrambled to find a cure and save her on time. Meanwhile, Waverly had to make an extremely difficult decision. 

"Wynonna Earp" season 2 airs on the Syfy Channel in the US at 10-11 pm EST on Fridays. The episode that will be aired next after "Gone as a Girl Can Get" is "I Hope You Dance" (Aug. 25). Watch the sneak peek and preview videos of the show's 11th episode below. Stay tuned for more updates about Wynonna and her band of misfits in the town of Purgatory. Armed with the Peacemaker revolver gun from her great-great grandfather Wyatt Earp, Wynonna and her friends will stop at nothing to bring evil, especially the paranormal kind, to justice.

'WYNONNA EARP' | Season 2, Episode 11: Sneak Peek | SYFY

Source: SYFY/YouTube

