'Wynonna Earp' Season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Wynonna battles spider creatures in 'Shed Your Skin' [VIDEOS]

By @JanSSS8 on
Wynonna Earp cast
The cast of Wynnona Earp at the discussion of the TV show at Camp Conival in San Diego. From left: Melanie Scrofano, Shamier Anderson, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell and Tim Rozon. Wikimedia Commons/iDominick

The "Wynonna Earp" cast which includes Melanie Scrofano in the titular role, Dominique Provost-Chalkley as Waverly Earp, Shamier Anderson as Deputy Marshal Xavier Dolls and Tim Rozon as Doc Holliday, will have an upcoming episode titled "Shed Your Skin," which airs on Syfy on Friday, June 16. It will feature Wynonna dealing with spider creatures. Read on to learn more about this episode. 

Spoiler alert: This article contains more 'Wynonna Earp' spoilers. Read on only if you want to know more about what happens in 'Shed Your Skin.'

According to the Syfy website, Wynonna will end up battling with creatures that look like spiders as well as new Revenants. Meanwhile, Doc Holliday will make a deal that will be dangerous. As for Waverly, her personality will continue to change at an alarming rate. The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) reports that Waverly's dramatic change will greatly affect the people around her, especially her girlfriend Officer Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell). 

A preview video of "Shed Your Skin" was posted on tvpromosdb's YouTube channel. It shows several scenes from the episode including Waverly eating a lipstick and wearing a cheerleading outfit. It also shows some of Wynonna's former schoolmates preparing for Purgatory High's first-ever Homecoming Day. The spider-like creatures also make a brief appearance. Plus, Waverly kisses Nicole in public.

Guest stars of 'Shed Your Skin'

The IMDb lists the following actors and actresses as appearing in this episode: Tamara Duarte as Rosita Bustillos and Sam Duke as Earl. It was written by Alexandra Zarowny.

'Wynonna Earp' recap

The episode before "Shed Your Skin" was "Steel Bars and Stone Walls," which aired on June 9. It was written by Emily Andras and directed by Brett Sullivan. It showed Wynonna saving Waverly and Doc from another demon. Then, they went off to locate Dolls to rescue him from the Black Badge operatives that arrested him. They planned on locking him up at the Black Rock Prison.

As part of Dolls' rescue plan, Waverly had to use a fake British accent to get past Black Badge security. She pretended to be a Scotland Yard scientist. Eventually, Doc was able to set Dolls free. Unfortunately, Eliza (Rachel Skarsten) was killed by Moody (Kevin Hanchard). He also surprised Wynonna and company when he forced the crew to join the Black Badge Division. He said that he needs all the help he can get to fight the new creatures threatening Purgatory.

"Wynonna Earp" episodes air in the US on Syfy every Friday at 10/9c. The episode after "Shed Your Skin" is "Gonna Getcha Good" and it will air on June 23.

Watch some 'Wynonna Earp' videos below:

 

 

 

 

Con prep. #wynonnaearp #revenants #slowmotionwalk

A post shared by Wynonna Earp (@wynonnaearp) on Sep 2, 2016 at 1:24pm PDT

 

Join the Discussion
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Mobile advertising sees unprecedented growth in 2017
ANZ cuts interest and principal loans, hikes interest-only rates
Aldi offers cheaper grocery basket than Woolworths, Coles and IGA: Choice
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Jobs in Australia: Business surveys and ads point to growth in hiring
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
Network Ten in voluntary administration, Telstra to axe 1,400 jobs
More Business
Turnbull urges digital companies to be tougher on terrorists as proposed visa changes come before parliament
Queen's Birthday: Qantas boss Alan Joyce receives Australia’s highest civil honour
Trump says James Comey’s testimony about Mike Flynn's probe is not true
Comey on Trump: Ex-FBI director says US president demanded his loyalty
London fire: People trapped as huge blaze engulfs residential tower
London fire: People trapped as huge blaze engulfs residential tower
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
More News
Warriors enter next season as biggest favourite in sports history, per oddsmaker
Hell breaks loose after Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe showdown at WWE Raw
2017 NBA Draft: Atlanta Hawks target Jarrett Allen with 19th pick
2017 NBA Finals live streaming: Watch Warriors vs Cavaliers Game 5 online, preview
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Lakers Draft News: James Worthy 'not sure team looking for a guard' at 2017 NBA Draft
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
Roger Federer was rooting for Rafael Nadal to 'dominate the clay-court season like the olden days'
More Sports
Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold until June 20: ‘NBA 2K17’ and ‘Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)’ among the best
Sichuan Airlines launches first direct flight to New Zealand from southwest China
Atari Box may be a game console similar to the NES Classic
Bug entry spotting hints at LG taking on more active role for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Razer Thresher Ultimate specs, price and release details: New gaming headset for Xbox One and PS4 is also PC-compatible
Razer Thresher Ultimate wireless gaming headset specs, price and release details
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
Uber CEO Kalanick on leave, board member David Bonderman resigns following sexist remark
More Life
‘Poldark’ season 3 episode 1 recap: Black Moon
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for June 13-16
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Beric Dondarrion is back
‘Winds of Winter’ theory: Doom of character teased in vision
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 spoilers: Toby comes back to Rosewood in 'Choose or Lose' [VIDEOS]
'Pretty Little Liars' Season 7 episode 18 'Choose or Lose' spoilers
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16: Griffin visits Sonny, Amy asks a favour [VIDEOS]
'General Hospital' spoilers for June 13-16
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car