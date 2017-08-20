WWE SummerSlam 2017: The Undertaker could make an appearance

The Undertaker could make a comeback during Sunday's WWE Summerslam pay-per-view event, according to several reports. The veteran wrestler was last seen during WrestleMania 33 when he lost to young star Roman Reigns. After the defeat, there was wide speculation about his future as an entertainer.

Mark Calaway, who portrays the iconic character, was Saturday spotted on a plane bound to New York, the location for WWE's second biggest show of the year. There is growing speculation that the Dead Man could make an appearance at the Barclays Center on Sunday.

According to veteran announcer Jim Ross, Calaway hasn't yet called time on his career, contrary to reports that Undertaker retired after WrestleMania. “Until he says he’s done he’s not done. I think Vince McMahon (WWE chairman) is a marketing genius. He’s not going to miss any opportunity to monetize and maximize this amazing investment in this legacy of The Undertaker.

"Until The Undertaker says he’s done and it’s validated by the company and is signed off in that essence, for a lack of a better term, I still say Undertaker is active and could return and wrestle at any time," Ross said, via The Sun.

The Undertaker undergoes hip surgery

The report added that Taker underwent successful hip surgery after his WrestleMania appearance. "He was snapped in May entering a New York hospital along with his wife, and fellow former WWE star, Michelle McCool. Now they (the fans) are in a frenzy as wait anxiously to see whether the Undertaker makes a stunning a return on Sunday,” read the report published on Saturday.

WWE Summerslam 2017 would feature four action-packed hours of sports entertainment headlined by a fatal 4-way match for the WWE Universal Championship featuring Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman, besides a WWE championship match pitting Jinder Mahal against Shinsuke Nakamura. Other matches on the card include John Cena vs Baron Corbin, Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton vs Rusev and The Big Show vs Big Cass.