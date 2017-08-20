WWE SummerSlam 2017 live stream: Full card, start time, how to watch

WWE SummerSlam 2017, the thirtieth edition of the annual sports entertainment event, will emanate from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday. The four-hour event will feature matches resulting from scripted storylines on WWE's Raw and SmackDown brands.

There will be three matches on the kick-off show and another ten matches on the main show. The pay-per-view extravaganza will be headlined by a fatal-four way match for the WWE Universal championship featuring Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe. The card will also a WWE championship match pitting Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura, besides other such as John Cena vs Baron Corbin, Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton vs Rusev and The Big Show vs Big Cass.

The kick-off show, which gets underway at 5 p.m. Local Time (7 a.m. AEST Monday), will feature three matches: The Hardy Boyz (Jeff and Matt Hardy) and Jason Jordan vs The Miz and The Miztourage (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel) (with Maryse), a Smackdown tag team championship between The New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods) and The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) and a WWE Cruisweight championship match between Akira Tozawa (with Titus O'Neil) and Neville.

There has been some speculation about a possible comeback from The Undertaker, WWE's iconic star who reportedly retired at the end of WrestleMania 33. According to veteran announcer Jim Ross, The Dead Man hasn't yet announced his retirement. “Until he says he’s done he’s not done. I think Vince McMahon (WWE chairman) is a marketing genius. He’s not going to miss any opportunity to monetize and maximize this amazing investment in this legacy of The Undertaker.

"Until The Undertaker says he’s done and it’s validated by the company and is signed off in that essence, for a lack of a better term, I still say Undertaker is active and could return and wrestle at any time," Ross said, via The Sun.

WWE SummerSlam 2017 (the main show) will get underway at 8 p.m. Local Time (10 a.m. AEST Monday). WWE live streaming and WWE SummerSlam 2017 live streaming info follows.

WWE SummerSlam 2017: Everything you need to know

When?

Aug. 20

WWE SummerSlam 2017 start time

8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. ET), 10 a.m. AEST (on Monday, Aug. 21)

Where?

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

WWE SummerSlam 2017 live streaming: How to watch SummerSlam 2017

WWE Network (first month subscription free of charge). The WWE Network can be accessed on various devices such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Sony internet-connected TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TV and Roku.